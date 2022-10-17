Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...

1 DAY AGO