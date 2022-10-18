Read full article on original website
allaboutarizonanews.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness, Win a Car and Support Arizona Families
Did you know, 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before they are 20 years old? Children’s Cancer Network is an Arizona non-profit with a mission to support children and families throughout their cancer journey with programs and services designed to provide financial assistance, promote education, encourage healthy lifestyles, and create an awareness of issues they face related to childhood cancer.
allaboutarizonanews.com
AZ AGO Reminds Arizonans To Play It Safe and Gamble Responsibly
Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants Arizonans to safely enjoy recreational gaming and newly-legalized sports betting. The office is teaming up with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote gaming literacy and remind bettors to gamble responsibly. “Attitudes regarding gambling have become quite positive over the past decade, fueling more opportunities...
allaboutarizonanews.com
U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino Announces Election Officer for the District of Arizona
United States Attorney Gary Restaino announced Wednesday that Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Sean Lokey will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Lokey has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the District of Arizona, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
