United States Attorney Gary Restaino announced Wednesday that Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Sean Lokey will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Lokey has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the District of Arizona, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO