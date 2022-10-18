For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the 10-time WWE World Champion who became the most bankable star in Hollywood, Black Adam has been a Holy Grail. Johnson first threw his name in the ring to play the C-list DC character in 2007, and was officially cast in the role back in 2014. For the longest time, the only thing anyone knew for sure about Black Adam is that The Rock was dead set on making it, continually hyping his arrival on the cinematic scene for over a decade. After years of false starts — and multiple attempts by Warner Bros. to retool the DC Extended Universe into a Marvel-killer — Black Adam finally arrives in theaters this weekend, and Johnson would have us believe that it’s the vanguard of a new era for DC, one guided by his own creative vision. To which, having seen the movie, I can’t help but reply: “What vision?” Black Adam is two hours of cinematic soup, the ultimate statement from the god-king of movies that everyone sees but no one remembers.

