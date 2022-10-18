ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Observer

How to Style the Western-Inspired Aesthetic for Fall

Western-inspired fashion is nothing new, but there’s no denying that the trend has experienced a major resurgence as of late. The western aesthetic is absolutely everywhere, with cowboy boots, fringe jackets, prairie dresses and a whole lot of plaid spotted on runways and magazine covers, as well as all over Instagram and TikTok feeds, with plenty of street style moments. It makes sense that the look has become so widespread, since it’s a complementary offshoot of two other viral trends—namely, the horse girl aesthetic, with its penchant for ruffled white button-downs and all things denim and suede, and the cottagecore look, with its whimsical paisley prints and floral house dresses.
Observer

‘Black Adam’ Is Two Hours of Superhero Soup

For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the 10-time WWE World Champion who became the most bankable star in Hollywood, Black Adam has been a Holy Grail. Johnson first threw his name in the ring to play the C-list DC character in 2007, and was officially cast in the role back in 2014. For the longest time, the only thing anyone knew for sure about Black Adam is that The Rock was dead set on making it, continually hyping his arrival on the cinematic scene for over a decade. After years of false starts — and multiple attempts by Warner Bros. to retool the DC Extended Universe into a Marvel-killer — Black Adam finally arrives in theaters this weekend, and Johnson would have us believe that it’s the vanguard of a new era for DC, one guided by his own creative vision. To which, having seen the movie, I can’t help but reply: “What vision?” Black Adam is two hours of cinematic soup, the ultimate statement from the god-king of movies that everyone sees but no one remembers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy