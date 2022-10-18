ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $12 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
Narcity

Canada's 'Most Valuable' Brands Have Been Ranked & The List Has A Bit Of Everything

A new report has ranked Canada's most valuable brands and the list includes everything from banks and telecom providers, to athleisure labels and coffee companies. On Wednesday, October 19, data analytics company Kantar released its annual report on the world's most valuable brands, based on financial performance. In Canada, it...
Narcity

This Ontario Winery Has A Glowing Dome Village & It's A Magical Place To Sip

You can heat things up at your next wine tasting because this Ontario winery has a magical dome village where you can sip delicious flights. Fielding Estate Winery is in the Niagara region and they have a spacious patio full of wine domes under which you can enjoy the ambiance of dining outdoors without the chill.

