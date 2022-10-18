ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut ahead of Amazon sale

In just a few days time, retail giant Amazon will start its two-day October sale event, but looks like it's getting started early with some Nintendo Switch OLED price cuts that are definitely worth a mention. In the US, Amazon has the white and blue and red Nintendo Switch OLED...
The best Super Mario Lego sets in 2022

We've found the best Super Mario Lego, from starter sets for youngsters to serious builds for big kids. If you're looking for Super Mario Lego we've pieced together the best options for you. The joy of Lego, of course, is that you can use it to build anything your imagination (not to mention your budget) dictates. However in recent years Lego's been going great guns in creating themed sets focused on specific builds, and if Nintendo – and particularly the Super Mario universe – is your thing then you're positively spoiled for choice with this Super Mario-themed Nintendo Lego.
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Get the best PS5 controller deal in October 2022

The best PS5 controller deals can include all new DualSense controllers that got upgraded earlier this year, which is great news if you want the latest PS5 tech in your hands. Below we've linked to the cheapest options wherever you're based, as well as giving you more information about the next-gen PS5 DualSense controller.
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal

It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics

The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
If the Tesla phone looks like this, we want it now

Sometimes the internet seems to think that if it wants something enough, it will exist. And what the internet really wants right now, it seems, is a Tesla phone. The web is awash with design concepts and purported specs for a phone that some say will offer some serious rivalry for Apple's iPhone. Some sites are even insisting that the Tesla phone will be released on December 1 as if it's a solid gold fact.
The best Apple Watch alternatives

The best Apple Watch alternatives are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and these are our favourites. Many people are crying out for the best Apple Watch alternatives, for a variety of reasons. Some find the distinctive Apple Watch design just isn't to their taste. Others get frustrated by the short battery life. And still more people find the price of the Apple Watch simply too high to justify.
We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
Twitter is in awe of the ingenious meaning behind the Wipeout logo

We're big fans of the Sony Playstation and even bigger fans of clever logo design, so it's a delight to see the internet discover a secret behind the logo of one of the first PlayStation games. The Wipeout logo was a product of its time, and while it might not be the cleanest or even the most readable, people on Twitter are just discovering that it's extremely clever.
How to get the best deals in Amazon's Prime sale next week

How to spot the best deals on Prime Day and the new Prime Early Access sale. Amazon Prime Early Access Day is just around the corner so you may be wondering how to get the best deals on Prime Day 2, as the sale's been dubbed by many. The members-only event will take place over October 11 to 12, so it's time to consider your strategy to make sure you make the most of the new addition to the sales calendar and get a (genuine) discount from one of the world's biggest retailers.
