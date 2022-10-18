Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Giants rule out 5 players ahead of Week 7 against Jacksonville
The New York Giants will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in an effort to improve their win streak to four games. The Giants are coming into this game with an impressive 5-1 record. The 2-4 Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak, looking to snap that streak against the injury-riddled Giants. The Giants just ruled out five key players ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.
Yardbarker
Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract
The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth Are in a Tough Spot on Sunday Night
How will they handle Tua Tagovailoa’s return from concussion?
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and a top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions
It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more
You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
Big Blue View
Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)
Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability. “I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/20: No IR for Kadarius Toney, trade targets, Pederson on Kafka, more headlines
Kadarius Toney continued to be a spectator on Wednesday during practice, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is not considering placing the wide receiver on injured reserve. Daboll said that Toney is “getting better” and that he believes Toney will eventually contribute this season.
Big Blue View
Things that I Wish for the NY Giants
I wish that Nick Gates, who took most of the first team snaps yesterday, would actually be ready, that is 100% and could step in on Sunday as the starting Center. Feliciano is an alright backup, but I hate seeing him repeatedly getting pushed back like he's playing on roller skates. Nick Gates is as Nasty as Dirtbag, but it takes a Real Dog to see him getting shoved back into the QB's lap.
Big Blue View
Adjusted QBR Tiers post Week 6
Tony Del G's fantastic post about the mystery of disappearing points in the NFL got me interested again in something I did last season where I took ESPN's QBR, which is a fairly good measure of QB production, and adjusted it for team offensive line (using PFF's weekly rankings) and WR/TE rankings (using Sharp's rankings from preseason).
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Report: Panthers Also Receiving 'Multiple' Trade Calls For Another Offensive Star
The Carolina Panthers might not be done making blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Panthers dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night. They're receiving four draft picks, highlighted by a second-round pick in 2023, in return. However, the ...
Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the...
atozsports.com
GM provides significant update on Eagles’ potential trade target
The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have lost out on a potential trade target with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline less than two weeks away. The Eagles have recently been involved in rumors surrounding the availability of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns as Carolina has found themselves in a fire sale of late.
Comments / 0