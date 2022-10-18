Read full article on original website
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
WRITE ON: Candy please, not kittens, for Halloween
THE HALLOWEEN KITTENS There was a man named Charlie Wickens, Who, on Halloween night, gave little kids kittens ...
