CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
torquenews.com
Amazon Auto Parts Scam You Need to Know About
The old saw of “You Get What You Paid For” is nowhere more true than when it comes to auto parts with name brands on them that eventually prove to be inferior quality parts. Here’s the latest on why you should avoid any significantly less expensive auto parts regardless of the name brand claim---even if the seller swears it came from a name brand parts manufacturer.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
boatingmag.com
Composite Yacht 55
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. “Can you build me a 55-foot deadrise that can run 55 knots?” That’s what Jerry Murrell asked the crew of Composite Yacht located in Trappe, Maryland, on the famed Eastern Shore. Murrell loves the graceful, traditional profile of the sheerline, collar boards and deckhouse on these indigenous Chesapeake working boats.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1976 Ford LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing
The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
myzeo.com
Tank vs Tankless Hot Water Heater: What Are the Differences?
Are you thinking of replacing your current water heater?. You may have heard of the benefits of a tankless hot water heater, such as lower energy and water usage. However, they are not appropriate for all homes. Today, we would like to help you get a better understanding of the...
electrek.co
Lectric XPremium review: The most affordable, quality mid-drive electric bike that money can buy
The Lectric XPremium mid-drive folding e-bike still holds the honor of the highest-value mid-drive electric bike on the market today. With a powerful mid-drive motor, dual batteries, and other impressive features, it’s going to be hard for any other e-bike to compete in this space and at this price point for a long time.
todaysgolfer.co.uk
Best Golf Deals on Amazon 2022
What are the best golf deals on Amazon? We scoured the world’s favourite shopping site to find the best golf products to improve your game. With Amazon being the home of everything, it can be stressful trying to find the exact product for you. That’s why we have tried to assemble the best value golf deals Amazon has to offer.
thededicatedhouse.com
Top 10 Preventive Maintenance Tips for Garage Door Owners
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Many homeowners don’t think about their garage doors until they stop working. However, preventive maintenance can help keep your garage door in good working order and possibly prevent costly repairs down the road. The experts at Slick Garage Doors have compiled a list of the top 10 preventive maintenance tips for garage door owners.
