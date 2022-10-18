Read full article on original website
Download files for 3D World 292
Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 292 of 3D World magazine. To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 292, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
Adobe just revealed the first change coming to Figma after acquisition
The announcement of Adobe’s acquisition of web design platform Figma made waves among the design community this year, with some designers concerned at how the platform might be transformed. At this year’s Adobe MAX conference in LA, Adobe shared some new details on the merge, and told Creative Bloq about some of the thinking behind the acquisition.
Twitter is in awe of the ingenious meaning behind the Wipeout logo
We're big fans of the Sony Playstation and even bigger fans of clever logo design, so it's a delight to see the internet discover a secret behind the logo of one of the first PlayStation games. The Wipeout logo was a product of its time, and while it might not be the cleanest or even the most readable, people on Twitter are just discovering that it's extremely clever.
Viral Twitter thread compares advertising then and now
We know the world of advertising has lost some of its magic and mystique. It's no longer one Old Fashioned after another like the world portrayed in Mad Men, nor continual lunches, dinners and industry events. But a Twitter thread has gone viral by suggesting that things are a lot worse than that. It seems that the industry's losing its creative spark – and the examples back that up.
The latest iPhone 14 bug is an absolute scream
Every iPhone launch brings with it a few bugs for Apple to iron out, and the current generation is no exception. From shaky cameras to battery drain, the iPhone 14 range has been particularly plagued with issues – and this latest quirk might just be the weirdest yet. One...
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
The 4 most mind-blowing future Adobe features announced today
The most exciting part of any Adobe MAX conference is arguably Sneaks – and that's especially the case in 2022, with the event taking place in person for the first time. Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, this year's event saw Adobe reveal some truly awesome new features and experiments here in LA.
This BMW vs Mercedes logo ad is driving Reddit wild
We've seen plenty of brand beef in our time, with corporations taking swipes at each other (to varying degrees of success). Get it right, and a brand can seriously undermine a competitor while raising a chuckle in the process. Here's one example that's currently going wild on Reddit. The ad,...
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics
The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
The best Glowforge machines in 2022
The best Glowforge machines are laser cutters that enable you to cut, engrave and score materials with the accuracy. The best Glowforge machines enable you to cut and engrave hundreds materials from fabrics to wood and plastics using a powerful and accurate laser. Unlike older laser cutters that can be large, ugly and messy Glowforge 3D laser cutters are elegantly designed complete systems that are ideal for crafters and studios alike.
$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic
We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
Marvel turns baseball mascots into fearsome superheros
Marvel and the MiLB have a surprising amount in common. They both possess a cast of colourful characters that battle against adversity and are idolised by their respective fans. So it perhaps makes sense that Minor League Baseball logos are getting the Marvel treatment. The legendary comic book brand is...
iPad Pro 2022: from design to specs, here's what to expect
Now that the dust has well and truly settled on last month's iPhone 14 announcement, all eyes are turning to the iPad line up. Apple has form when it comes to announcing new tablets in October, and one model in particular is due an upgrade: the iPad Pro. Apple's most...
AI delivers a hilarious upgrade to 90s video game characters
AI image generators have been responsible for so much in the last few months. Barely a day goes by without us discovering some new experiment, whether it's resurrecting late celebs or creating a tool so we can turn anyone into a Pokémon. Now someone's used them to enhance what 30 years ago was the cutting edge in video game graphics.
Forget the voice, what's going on with Mario's body?
Unless you've been living under a mushroom, you've probably heard the news that there's a new Super Mario film coming out – and the trailer dropped last night. As expected, much of the online discourse surrounds Chris Pratt's decidedly un-Italian voice. But fans have other concerns too. On the...
The best Super Mario Lego sets in 2022
We've found the best Super Mario Lego, from starter sets for youngsters to serious builds for big kids. If you're looking for Super Mario Lego we've pieced together the best options for you. The joy of Lego, of course, is that you can use it to build anything your imagination (not to mention your budget) dictates. However in recent years Lego's been going great guns in creating themed sets focused on specific builds, and if Nintendo – and particularly the Super Mario universe – is your thing then you're positively spoiled for choice with this Super Mario-themed Nintendo Lego.
How to download Dreamweaver for free or with Adobe Creative Cloud
Want to build websites? Here's how to download Dreamweaver for free, or with a Creative Cloud subscription. Want to download Dreamweaver? In our guide, we'll show you how to do so for free, as part of a free trial, or as part of an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. Launched in...
Adobe Photoshop's new AI tools are getting scarily good
Adobe's annual creativity conference has finally kicked off, and for the first time in three years, it's in-person. We're here at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the company has unveiled a host of new features hitting its entire suite of apps. Photoshop is, of course, in for a bunch...
The best Apple Watch alternatives
The best Apple Watch alternatives are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and these are our favourites. Many people are crying out for the best Apple Watch alternatives, for a variety of reasons. Some find the distinctive Apple Watch design just isn't to their taste. Others get frustrated by the short battery life. And still more people find the price of the Apple Watch simply too high to justify.
