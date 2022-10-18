Read full article on original website
Related
Forget the voice, what's going on with Mario's body?
Unless you've been living under a mushroom, you've probably heard the news that there's a new Super Mario film coming out – and the trailer dropped last night. As expected, much of the online discourse surrounds Chris Pratt's decidedly un-Italian voice. But fans have other concerns too. On the...
The best cheap Switch games in 2022
We've found the best cheap Switch games to bring you a whole lot of fun for not much money. If money's tight, the best cheap Switch games can deliver a stack of entertainment on your favourite console without costing you a fortune. And frankly, we often find that a well-chosen cheaper title can provide you with a lot more fun than many full-price games.
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
We've now seen the end of the Amazon Early Access Sale, the surprising second 'Prime Day' this year. And we've been here to help you track down the best Amazon laptop deals among the mayhem. The sale event may have ended, but there are still some good deals to be...
AI delivers a hilarious upgrade to 90s video game characters
AI image generators have been responsible for so much in the last few months. Barely a day goes by without us discovering some new experiment, whether it's resurrecting late celebs or creating a tool so we can turn anyone into a Pokémon. Now someone's used them to enhance what 30 years ago was the cutting edge in video game graphics.
Everyone's making the same joke about Mark Zuckerberg's new VR avatar
Despite Meta's best efforts to make the metaverse cool, the whole thing still feels a little clunky. It doesn't help that the company's visuals have thus far have had a certain PS1 quality to them – and while this week's updates look a little better, they're still getting somewhat roasted by the internet.
Twitter is in awe of the ingenious meaning behind the Wipeout logo
We're big fans of the Sony Playstation and even bigger fans of clever logo design, so it's a delight to see the internet discover a secret behind the logo of one of the first PlayStation games. The Wipeout logo was a product of its time, and while it might not be the cleanest or even the most readable, people on Twitter are just discovering that it's extremely clever.
Those viral Netflix Zelda posters have sent fans into a frenzy
Sadly, Emma Watson will not feature in the title role in a Netflix Zelda adaptation. Nor will Tom Holland star as Link. In fact, the Netflix Zelda series doesn't even exist, although we wish it did. And once again, it's an AI art generator that's to blame for the confusion.
$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic
We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Can your Nintendo Switch really help you save on your energy bill?
We're big fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Creative Bloq. Nintendo's super portable little console is fun, colourful, and it offers a range of new and classic Nintendo games, and free games too. Now it turns out that there's another reason for us to love it. It turns out...
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
The best Apple Watch alternatives
The best Apple Watch alternatives are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and these are our favourites. Many people are crying out for the best Apple Watch alternatives, for a variety of reasons. Some find the distinctive Apple Watch design just isn't to their taste. Others get frustrated by the short battery life. And still more people find the price of the Apple Watch simply too high to justify.
Why Tokenframe is one of the best NFT frames for digital art
Tokenframe is building a strong reputation as one of the best NFT frames for displaying digital art and video. The NFT display brand has been making waves by offering NFT collectors and art galleries alike digital art frames for all uses. I sat down with Tokenframe's founder to dig a...
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 review: Comfortable drawing tablet hits that midrange spot
The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 is a useful drawing tablet that leads to a great drawing experience, as its stylus feels great in the hand, the device is easy to set up and use, and the design is slender enough to easily fit onto your desk or lap. A few quality-of-life issues are only minor annoyances, not major issues.
How to get the best deals in Amazon's Prime sale next week
How to spot the best deals on Prime Day and the new Prime Early Access sale. Amazon Prime Early Access Day is just around the corner so you may be wondering how to get the best deals on Prime Day 2, as the sale's been dubbed by many. The members-only event will take place over October 11 to 12, so it's time to consider your strategy to make sure you make the most of the new addition to the sales calendar and get a (genuine) discount from one of the world's biggest retailers.
Apple iPhone MagSafe cases are the essential deal of the Amazon sale
Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).
2021 iPad price drops to $269 in amazing Amazon Prime Day deal
The October Amazon Prime Day event is seeing some really impressive deals, but none more so than a $60 price cut on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad – now just $269 (opens in new tab). This particular model usually retails at $329, which, for the power and capability of the...
Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today
This is the place for all the best TV deals right now. The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
Amazon Prime Day iPad deals live blog: iPad Pro, iPad Air and more for less
Follow our live feed for all the best Amazon sale iPad deals. Hello! And welcome to our iPad Amazon sale live blog. Amazon's all-new Early Access Sale is well and truly underway, and were already seeing some great savings across the Apple tablet range. Apple's last iPad-focussed update was back...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0