How to spot the best deals on Prime Day and the new Prime Early Access sale. Amazon Prime Early Access Day is just around the corner so you may be wondering how to get the best deals on Prime Day 2, as the sale's been dubbed by many. The members-only event will take place over October 11 to 12, so it's time to consider your strategy to make sure you make the most of the new addition to the sales calendar and get a (genuine) discount from one of the world's biggest retailers.

16 DAYS AGO