This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas
After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
Rip Wheeler from ‘Yellowstone’ Just Bought a Popular Texas Coffee Company
The "Yellowstone" phenomenon is real. The show is one of the biggest to ever hit the small screen. It's spawned prequels, and sequels, and spinoffs. And as the show prepares to debut its fifth season, one of it biggest stars just made an investment into San Angelo, TX. Cole Hauser...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
The Jefferson Hotel is a Top 10 Most Haunted Hotel or Restaurant in Texas
Texas is no stranger to being full of ghost stories. There are many spots across or huge state that you could easily get a scare or two out of. In East Texas, The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas is a prime hot spot for various types of ghost activity. Yelp has come out with their list of the top haunted hotels and restaurants and bars across the state with the Jefferson Hotel among the top 10 of this list.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
KTEN.com
Hard freeze in store Wednesday morning
SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Record low temperatures are possible Wednesday morning as Texoma gears up for its first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in place for all of our Texoma counties until 9 am. Low temperatures will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees across Southern Oklahoma...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
