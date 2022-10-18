After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO