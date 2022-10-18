ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The Jefferson Hotel is a Top 10 Most Haunted Hotel or Restaurant in Texas

Texas is no stranger to being full of ghost stories. There are many spots across or huge state that you could easily get a scare or two out of. In East Texas, The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas is a prime hot spot for various types of ghost activity. Yelp has come out with their list of the top haunted hotels and restaurants and bars across the state with the Jefferson Hotel among the top 10 of this list.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Hard freeze in store Wednesday morning

SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Record low temperatures are possible Wednesday morning as Texoma gears up for its first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in place for all of our Texoma counties until 9 am. Low temperatures will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees across Southern Oklahoma...
SHERMAN, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange

Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
ORANGE, TX
Tyler, TX
