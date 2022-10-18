Read full article on original website
Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
Business helping dogs prepare for Montana hunting season
For nearly twenty years, Marty Golden has been training hunting dogs, and every year when hunting season arrives, it's his opportunity to see his hard work pay off.
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
17-year-old high school student becomes the first female to compete in professional Team Roping
BILLINGS, Mt: In the magic city, a 17-year-old high school student will become the first female to perform in the team breakaway roping event on Thursday night alongside rodeo professionals. Top Montana high school rodeo athletes face tough competition throughout the year for the opportunity to perform with professional athletes.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
MSU football Pack The Place In Pink game
BOZEMAN, Mont. - This weekends MSU football game is partnering with Pack the Place in Pink to raise money for breast cancer support. Pack the Place in Pink is a non profit started in Billings by former MSU women's basketball standout Vicki Heebner Carle. Carle, a two-time breast cancer survivor, played basketball for Montana State in the 1980s and was inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame in 1996.
Billings Central girls survive late-game challenge, advance to state title game
BILLINGS--After losing the state championship to Laurel in 2019 and 2021, #1 seed Billings Central feels like this is their year. But standing in their way Saturday was the #3 seed Columbia Falls. Just three minutes into this game, Lauren Dull took a corner shot and buried it. Abby Derbyshire...
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of three were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
Locomotives Hold Off Blue Ponies in 3-0 Win
HAVRE, Mont. - If you're a fan of defense then you missed a great one up north as the Laurel was able to outlast Havre in a defensive slugfest. Not a single touchdown was scored at Blue Pony Stadium in the last game of the regular season. Check out the...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
3 dead in Billings shooting
A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
Update: Victim, now suspect, charged in false report of shooting in Billings
----------------------------------------------------- Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect. On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect has...
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence
It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
