Billings, MT

KULR8

Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Cat Country 102.9

This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home

This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

MSU football Pack The Place In Pink game

BOZEMAN, Mont. - This weekends MSU football game is partnering with Pack the Place in Pink to raise money for breast cancer support. Pack the Place in Pink is a non profit started in Billings by former MSU women's basketball standout Vicki Heebner Carle. Carle, a two-time breast cancer survivor, played basketball for Montana State in the 1980s and was inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame in 1996.
BOZEMAN, MT
WTRF- 7News

Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
montanarightnow.com

Locomotives Hold Off Blue Ponies in 3-0 Win

HAVRE, Mont. - If you're a fan of defense then you missed a great one up north as the Laurel was able to outlast Havre in a defensive slugfest. Not a single touchdown was scored at Blue Pony Stadium in the last game of the regular season. Check out the...
HAVRE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

3 dead in Billings shooting

A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
MY 103.5

Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime

This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence

It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
BILLINGS, MT

