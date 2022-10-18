ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself

Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets

As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
Thrillist

A Street in This Brooklyn Neighborhood Was Just Renamed 'Little Bangladesh'

NYC's Bangladeshi community can rejoice. A section of Kensington's McDonald Avenue was just co-named "Little Bangladesh" to honor the community living in the area. According to a 2019 survey by the Asian-American Federation, 16% of the Big Apple's Bangladeshi population lives in Brooklyn, and Kensington is one of the main hotspots. On and around the recently honored stretch of McDonald Avenue, the community thrives with Bangladeshi cafes and restaurants, which contribute to the neighborhood's culture and livelihood.
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money

The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
The Jewish Press

New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks

New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
Gothamist

In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot

A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Secret NYC

These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods

Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
Gotham Gazette

Hochul's 'SOS' Teams Begin Outreach to Homeless People in Subways

Governor Kathy Hochul's Safe Option Support outreach teams have helped find "bed placements" for 150 homeless individuals living in the subways in their first six months of operation, according to the New York State Office of Mental Health. The figures, provided to Gotham Gazette after an inquiry, indicate some action...
cityandstateny.com

Randall’s Island tent city is ready to welcome asylum-seekers

Starting Wednesday, the sweeping tent complex in a Randall’s Island parking lot will begin temporarily sheltering newly arrived asylum-seekers as they get their bearings in a new city while receiving services like food, medical care, legal help and chart their next steps. Unfurling the first of the city’s Humanitarian...
NBC New York

COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds

COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
