Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
Shoes, clean clothes, and diapers: Where to donate supplies to help NYC migrants
Bill Tingling, director of community outreach at The Bridge (left) and founder Mark Appel, stand among stacks of donated items that will be distributed to shelters housing migrants. Much of the aid is coming directly from grassroots organizations and community groups that are being stretched thin by the large influx of arrivals. [ more › ]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself
Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants
NEW YORK (AP) — A complex of giant tents built on an island is set to open Wednesday as New York City’s latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island is...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets
As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
Thrillist
A Street in This Brooklyn Neighborhood Was Just Renamed 'Little Bangladesh'
NYC's Bangladeshi community can rejoice. A section of Kensington's McDonald Avenue was just co-named "Little Bangladesh" to honor the community living in the area. According to a 2019 survey by the Asian-American Federation, 16% of the Big Apple's Bangladeshi population lives in Brooklyn, and Kensington is one of the main hotspots. On and around the recently honored stretch of McDonald Avenue, the community thrives with Bangladeshi cafes and restaurants, which contribute to the neighborhood's culture and livelihood.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks
New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot
A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods
Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
Gotham Gazette
Hochul's 'SOS' Teams Begin Outreach to Homeless People in Subways
Governor Kathy Hochul's Safe Option Support outreach teams have helped find "bed placements" for 150 homeless individuals living in the subways in their first six months of operation, according to the New York State Office of Mental Health. The figures, provided to Gotham Gazette after an inquiry, indicate some action...
cityandstateny.com
Randall’s Island tent city is ready to welcome asylum-seekers
Starting Wednesday, the sweeping tent complex in a Randall’s Island parking lot will begin temporarily sheltering newly arrived asylum-seekers as they get their bearings in a new city while receiving services like food, medical care, legal help and chart their next steps. Unfurling the first of the city’s Humanitarian...
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
A giant inflatable wonderland is returning to NYC for a limited time
You’ll be able to live out your childhood dreams and launch down a slide into 500,000 translucent balls at Pop In The City, which is returning this fall. The giant, 120-foot-long bouncy castle made its city debut in August with interconnected domes with interactive elements of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements.
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
