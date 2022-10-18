Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he's selling them anyway
Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening's earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla's market value is $650 billion -- down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
Clayton News Daily
Amazon’s Trio of New Echo Dots Are Here — Here’s What We Think
Yes, Amazon’s continuing it’s tradition of dropping new Echo gadgets every fall. And while there are plenty to pick from in 2022, the trio of new Echo Dots are the most exciting … and the most anticipated. There’s the $49.99 Echo Dot 5th Gen, the $59.99 Echo...
Comments / 0