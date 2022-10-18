Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening's earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla's market value is $650 billion -- down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO