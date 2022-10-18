Read full article on original website
I-90 rock thrower sentenced to time served, unsupervised probation
SEATTLE — A man who was chased down by motorists after their cars were hit by thrown rocks on Interstate 90 in July 2021 is now out of jail. Abdinasir Ali Audeer was arrested in July of 2021 and has since spent more than a year behind bars. On...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape
At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
capitolhillseattle.com
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
Covington police chief 'shocked' to see his photo used in Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad
COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his photo with Democratic Representative Kim Schrier is being used to promote her political campaign. Easterbrook said the photo of the two of them was taken in May after Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety....
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
q13fox.com
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
Investigation into death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle continues
SEATTLE — Detectives are asking for help as they continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl found dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle earlier this month. On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was the body of Keyaleas Brewer who...
Newly released bodycam video shows Puyallup man shot, killed by Pierce County deputy
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Newly released bodycam video shows the moment a Pierce County deputy shot and killed a Puyallup man he believed was reaching for a gun. This deadly encounter happened near Puyallup last January as 22-year-old Moses Portillo sat in the back seat of a car. The vehicle...
kpug1170.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
Woman Shot And Killed During Washington Road-Rage Incident, Suspects Still On The Road
A suspect is on the loose in Washington state after being gunned down during what police believe was a road-rage incident in Skykomish, Radar has learned.According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a Subaru SUV shot into a 2014 Kia Sorento at a little before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 while traveling on Highway 2. Raelyn Nicole Davis was a passenger in the vehicle when she was fatally shot. She died on scene.Police say a road-rage incident between the two vehicles led to the shooting. The Kia tried to speed away from the Subaru, but a passenger in the latter fired a shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, killing the 24-year-old Everett woman.The Subaru got away, and no arrests have been made in the case, according to police. The vehicle is described as dark-colored with a mounted cargo basket on its roof, according to The Seattle Times.Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
