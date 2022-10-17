Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is the best city for vampires
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
A make-it-yourself charcuterie board shop is opening in NYC
It seems like social media is the very source of New York’s newest culinary-adjacent projects. Just a week after the announcement that popular TikTok cookie joint Crumbl Cookies will open a shop on the Upper East Side, we report that Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that went viral on the same platform during the pandemic, will debut a restaurant at 218 Thompson Street by West Third Street in Greenwich Village this December.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city’s Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that...
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
NYC’s most over-the-top luxury real estate trends of 2022
New York’s luxury real estate market continues to soar higher. So what do you get for all those millions? From converted churches to elaborate curving staircases inside supertall skyscrapers, these are a few of the posh property trends behind today’s hautest homes. Living on a prayer. The lingering...
This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant
New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
NY Rangers vet Chris Kreider lists NYC pad for $3.8M
The longest-tenured New York Ranger, winger and alternate captain Chris Kreider, is listing his Tribeca pad for $3.8 million. Kreider, known as “the Human Eclipse” due to his size and uncanny ability to set screens on goalies, bought the home at 101 Warren St. with partner Francesca Gentile in 2017, after renting there since 2013. Kreider, who hails from Massachusetts, was drafted by the Rangers in the 2009 Entry Draft.
NYC landlords holding 60K rent-stabilized units for ‘ransom’
A large chunk of New York’s prime affordable housing stock is sitting empty and unavailable, according to a newly obtained state housing agency memo. Although the US Census Bureau’s 2021 NYC Housing and Vacancy Survey put the official number of unavailable and unoccupied rent-stabilized units in the boroughs at 42,860, The City acquired a document showing that number to be far higher: 61,000 units.
