Upcoming Flu, COVID-19, and VaxAbilities Clinics

The Cambridge Public Health Department is hosting free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the Cambridge community. Register for an appointment. Seasonal flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines, including the bivalent booster, will be available.

Please note that at the October 19 and November 16 (both Wednesdays) vaccine clinics, the health department will be partnering with VaxAbilities. These events will have extra staff on hand to provide skilled support to people with disabilities and/or sensory support needs. Click the VaxAbilities flier to learn more. If you would like to attend one of these clinics, make sure to register for either of these dates at Reservoir Church.

TYPES OF VACCINES

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinics:

COVID-19 vaccines: First doses, second doses, and boosters will be available, based on the CDC recommendations by age group. New Bivalent boosters will be available.

First doses, second doses, and boosters will be available, based on the CDC recommendations by age group. New Bivalent boosters will be available. Flu vaccines: For anyone 6 months and older. There will be the regular flu vaccine as well as the flu nasal spray (FluMist) and high-dose flu vaccine for certain age groups.

VISITING A CLINIC

Appointments through the Color registration portal are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Nurses will be available to speak with anyone who has COVID-19 or flu vaccine questions.

Masks are required. If you need a mask, there will be extra masks available at the clinics.

We recommend wearing layers as it makes it faster and easier to administer vaccines in the arm.

No ID, Social Security Number, or health insurance is needed for the free vaccines. However, if you have a health insurance card, please bring it with you.

View listing of upcoming clinics.