In June 2021, it was announced that Lena Dunham would write and direct a live-action feature based on the pint-sized toy Polly Pocket, with Lily Collins to star. Dunham has since remained mum on the project, but at an Oct. 7 event for her latest release, Amazon’s Catherine Called Birdy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she is currently finishing her second draft of the script and teased early details of the plot, hinting, “we have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.” At the time of the film’s announcement, it was also revealed it...

8 MINUTES AGO