Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
Lena Dunham Teases Plans for Polly Pocket Film Based on the Tiny Doll
In June 2021, it was announced that Lena Dunham would write and direct a live-action feature based on the pint-sized toy Polly Pocket, with Lily Collins to star. Dunham has since remained mum on the project, but at an Oct. 7 event for her latest release, Amazon’s Catherine Called Birdy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she is currently finishing her second draft of the script and teased early details of the plot, hinting, “we have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.” At the time of the film’s announcement, it was also revealed it...
Robbie Coltrane, Actor and ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dies at 72
The world has lost one of its most beloved screen presences. Robbie Coltrane, who appeared in dozens of movies and shows but will forever be known as Hogwarts’ groundskeeper Hagrid, has died. He was 72 years old. According to Deadline, Coltrane “passed away in hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years.”
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Was This Horror Movie Icon Spotted In Kalamazoo This Week?
For hardcore fans of horror films and shows, there's one highly underrated actor who has played dozens of hilarious and terrifying roles that needs some serious recognition: Ted Raimi. The younger brother of Sam Raimi has been a part of the horror genre since the 80s and was allegedly seen walking around a Kalamazoo Meijer and/or Trader Joes, according to a post that popped up on Facebook:
‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
Kevin Costner Casts ‘Yellowstone’ Villain in Upcoming New Movie
Kevin Costner's massive film series Horizon is beginning to take shape. Filming is underway, and fans of Yellowstone will recognize at least one of the main actors. Will Patton, who played Garrett Randall during Season 4 of Yellowstone, has just been announced for an unspecified role. Costner's John Dutton and Patton's Randall battled throughout the most recent season of the Paramount Network show. One season prior, fans learned that Dutton's son Jamie was adopted, and Randall — an ex convict — was his birth father.
'The Crown' adds fictional disclaimer to trailer for upcoming fifth season after backlash
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its marketing for the upcoming season of its hit show "The Crown," labeling the show a "fictional dramatization inspired by real-life events."
