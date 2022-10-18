(SPRINGFIELD) More than 235,000 Illinois residents took part in this week’s 2022 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday. It was at 10:20 that morning, that registered participants stopped what they were doing and practiced the “Drop! Cover! Hold On!” technique that is advised for personal protection during an earthquake. Over a million people took part in the drill worldwide. The residents in Illinois are encouraged to be prepared for an major earthquake since it is home to both the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones. For preparedness tips and more go to the ready.illinois.gov website.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO