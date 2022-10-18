Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SF To Honor the Woman Who Saved the City’s Cable Cars From Extinction 75 Years Ago
Back in 1947, San Francisco almost lost its trademark mode of public transportation when then-Mayor Roger Lapham called on the city to junk its cable car system. That’s when Friedel Klussmann stepped in, establishing the Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, drumming up support from the media and local celebrities and convincing her fellow San Franciscans that the sentimental value of their world-famous streetcar line was worth the high cost of maintaining it.
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop
Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
San Franciscans Aren’t Going Back to the Office Anytime Soon
Initially a feature of the pandemic, remote work has become a core part of San Francisco’s culture and is likely to persist permanently—at least if the city’s voters have their way. According to The Standard’s Fall Voter Poll, a majority of residents who are currently working do...
Empty Apartments: 20,000 More Housing Units Were Vacant in 2021 Than Before Pandemic
In an October surprise, the number of vacant residential units in San Francisco increased by 20,000 to 61,000, new data shows, just as voters are considering a vacancy tax on the November ballot. A new report on residential vacancies prepared by the Board of Supervisors Budget & Legislative Analyst’s Office...
This SF District Has Been Electing Chinese American Supervisors for 2 Decades. Will That Change?
Terry Hong had long been passionate about Chinese American representation in San Francisco’s politics—until recent years. “I was always instructed, ‘Hey, vote for the Asian guy,’” said Hong, who’s lived in the city’s Sunset District for over 20 years. But now, racial and...
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Malaysian Noodlery Damansara, Boozy Brunch at Hazie’s and More
Noodles are making news this week, and we’re not mad about it! After years of experimenting with dinner parties and pop-ups across the city, chef Tracy Goh has found a soft place for her Malaysian laksa noodle bar to land in Noe Valley. More noodles abound over in Union...
Scammers Targeting San Franciscans Who Have Student Loan Debt
Fraudsters have been out in force throughout the pandemic, and now they’re apparently preying on Bay Area residents hoping to finally get out from under their looming student loan debt. The FBI’s San Francisco bureau issued a warning Friday that scammers are targeting people after President Biden’s student loan...
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening
A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
What Will It Take to Keep SF Students in School Amid the Spike in Absenteeism?
In middle school, Jimmy Orellana Castillo felt like no one expected much of him—and his grades came to reflect that. So when the pandemic struck during his freshman year at Independence High School, it disrupted his already tenuous academic career. He went from hardly focusing in the classroom to hardly logging on at home. With school becoming less and less engaging, he began spending more time making a buck by working construction gigs like installing flooring.
What to Know as SF’s School Enrollment Season Begins
In much of the country, students get assigned to school based on proximity. In places like San Francisco, the process is more complicated—enough so that parents have to start figuring it out a year ahead of time. To that end, the San Francisco Unified School District this weekend is...
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SF Public Health Official Resigns From Unauthorized Nonprofit Gig
Lisa Pratt, SF’s director of jail health services, has resigned from her unauthorized side job with a city-funded nonprofit after her dual employment was revealed earlier this week. Pratt’s side job with Baker Places, a financially troubled drug rehab nonprofit, was first reported by The Standard after the organization...
Gloves Off: Super PAC Attack Ads Flood the Sunset Supervisor Race
It’s not officially election season until you see campaigns hitting below the belt. Sunset District voters are getting mailers depicting Joel Engardio, a candidate hoping to unseat incumbent Gordon Mar in the District 4 supervisor seat, as “funded by Trump Republicans”—complete with a Photoshopped image of Engardio holding a Donald Trump fundraiser invitation.
Families of Men Killed by Police Accuse DA of Playing Politics With Trial Delays
More than five years have passed since San Francisco police officers shot and killed Keita O’Neil, Sean Moore and Luis Góngora Pat in separate incidents. While ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin had filed charges in two of the cases and was preparing to do the same for the third, delays in action since Brooke Jenkins took office have left the families of each man suspicious that the new DA is prioritizing her political future over seeking justice.
Washington Stuffs Balboa To Remain Perfect in League Play
With two minutes left in the third quarter, Washington running back Tommy Mayfield-Commer lowered his shoulder and trucked a Balboa defender as he crossed the goal line, serving as the exclamation point in the Eagles’ 22-0 victory over the Buccaneers. The win keeps Washington (7-1, 4-0 Academic Athletic Association)...
Hop On Over: SF Animal Shelter Filled to Brim With Bunnies, Dogs
Dog adoptions fees are waived and bunnies cost just $20. This is the current adoption model at San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC), which says it’s overrun with animals in need of homes. A recent influx of rabbits from a hoarder situation hasn’t helped, said SFACC spokesperson Deb...
St. Ignatius Upsets Mitty on Last-Second Field Goal
It finally all came together for St. Ignatius on Friday night. A young team that had struggled to find consistency, often getting strong performances in one or two phases of the game but seldom in all three, put together a complete package on Friday night to beat Mitty 24-21 on Cooper Lucey’s 18-yard field goal with a second remaining.
