Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Sandra Mucci: Slashed budgets result in erosion of environmental conservation
One thing that almost everyone in Belknap County can agree on is that our lakes and mountains are amazing. In addition to providing a wonderful place to live, work and raise our families, they are an economic engine that provides a livelihood for the entire region. These natural resources greatly enhance our quality of life.
laconiadailysun.com
Introduction to chess at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, will be hosting "Chess — What is it? An Introduction to the World of Chess" on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Chess is a game that is over 1,500 years old and is played by people all around the world. The game’s rules can be learned quite easily, but mastery of the game can take a lifetime. However, you don’t have to dedicate your life to chess to enjoy its many pleasures.
laconiadailysun.com
Learn about six Meredith candidates at bipartisan forum Monday
MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle offers $1,000 prize
LACONIA — You can win $1,000 toward your heating bill this winter. There are no limitations on the type of fuel. It can be oil, electric, propane or natural gas, wood pellets, wood, or coal. Laconia Kiwanis will make the $1,000 payment on your behalf directly to the vendor of your choice. With the rising heating costs, there is no better time to enter the contest.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
laconiadailysun.com
'Gravely Historical Tour of Union Cemetery' on Oct. 30
LACONIA — Laconia Historical & Museum Society is offering a "Gravely Historical Tour of Union Cemetery" on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Longtime members Virginia Hansen and Patrick Tierney will lead the walking tour, presenting intriguing stories about 12 of Union Cemetery’s residents. Join them to learn about the heartbroken father who retrieved his dying son from a Civil War battlefield, the murder victim who was chopped up and put into a trunk, and the tightrope-walking anthropologist.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
laconiadailysun.com
Ronnie Abbott: Why Sheriff Bill Wright is the best choice for Belknap County
Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
laconiadailysun.com
Marcia Presher: Karin Salome is a hardworking, active supporter of Laconia youth
I have known Karin Salome for over 40 years, first through St. James Episcopal Church and her involvement with the St. James Nursery School, and then as neighbor and dear friend since we moved to Laconia in 1987. Salome has been an active supporter of youth in the Laconia area for as long as I can remember, as a Laconia Little League coach, as a youth group leader at St. James, and as a registered nurse, always helping with medical questions or needs. Salome is a caring person and a hard worker. She will a great asset to the Laconia School Board. Please vote for Karin Salome on Nov. 8.
laconiadailysun.com
Make your own double helix beaded bracelet
MEREDITH — Join jeweler Deb Fairchild at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a Double Helix Beaded Bracelet workshop. Learn how to turn a pile of beads into a stunning bracelet. This bracelet features two spiraling motifs that chase each other around a central core. This variation of the beaded spiral rope creates a lush, flexible, and extremely strong bracelet. Once you know how it is stitched together, you’ll agree that nothing is easier. Choose your materials (provided by the instructor) to create a piece of jewelry to wear any day or to complete a look for a special occasion. This project is suitable for beginners as well as experienced beaders.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
laconiadailysun.com
MacFadzen launches write-in campaign for sheriff
LACONIA — Mike MacFadzen, who ran for Belknap County Sheriff in the Republican primary, is open to a write-in effort, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page on Monday. MacFadzen is currently head of the Belknap County Restorative Justice division, and lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright.
laconiadailysun.com
Senior Strides weekly walking program starts Nov. 2
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a weekly drop-in walking program for senior adults on Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center beginning Nov. 2. Participants can track their progress or just walk for fun. Participants are also encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring their own water bottle. Chairs will be available for participants to take a break as needed. There is no fee for this program and participants can register their first day.
laconiadailysun.com
Fall volunteer open house at Interlakes Community Caregivers Oct. 31
MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., is hosting an open house for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering as a driver or other opportunities on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. ICCI is located at 60 Whittier Highway (Rt.25), Unit 8B on the second floor across...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Powerhouse 2023 season revealed: Old favorites and some that 'nobody's heard of'
LACONIA — The 2023 season for the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, revealed at a special event on Thursday, includes some of the most well-known titles in theater history, one show that’s never been performed in the state, and nine musicals. The announcement comes at a time when the community...
laconiadailysun.com
Water Street Cafe to remain in current location under new ownership
LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.
manchesterinklink.com
Beauty school dropout: Vacant trade school remains a fixture in Manchester’s downtown in the midst of rapid change
MANCHESTER, NH – The building at 533 Elm St. is a fixture in Downtown Manchester, and not in a good way. The former location for Michael’s School of Hair Design and Esthetics and Coiffures offers premium event parking next to the SNHU arena. That’s about it. The...
laconiadailysun.com
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Comments / 0