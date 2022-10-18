Stella Maxwell Teaches Us How to Walk in Sky-High Platforms at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show

Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Everybody, Everybody
The expansiveness of gender in recent years—and the joy and freedom that has come from that—has been something to celebrate. And jewelry has certainly played a part in that narrative, from the street to the runway to the red carpet. Jean Kee, John Hardy’s creative director, and photographer Hunter Abrams discuss with Vogue’s Christian Allaire how our desire to adorn knows no boundaries.
Beauty Counter Culture
Michelle Pfeiffer’s perfume house, Henry Rose, prioritizes transparency and clean ingredients, while Stella McCartney has long stood for sustainability in absolutely everything she does, including her new skincare line. They chat with Celia Ellenberg about safety, recyclability, mindfulness, and intentionality in beauty—and beyond.
The Making of Vogue’s November Issue Cover Story with Michaela Coel
“For everyone who doesn’t know: Michaela Coel is obsessed with rollerblading!” Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi says of the superhero moment that photographer Malick Bodian immortalized in Vogue’s November issue. Here, the duo share the story behind the joyous cover shoot, which saw the actor-writer-director taking to the streets of Accra, Ghana in the season’s most mood-lifting fashion (c/o super stylist Ib Kamara).
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Marc Jacobs, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lenny Kravitz, and More
Sofia Coppola is a Hollywood veteran, sure, but she is new to Instagram. The director, currently working on the film Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, hasn’t necessarily posted any images of herself since she joined the app this week, but instead has shared some mouth-watering BTS and moodboard images. Just this past week, Coppola gave us a sneak-peek of the footwear from the film, including some pretty bow-laden, flower-adorned pumps by Fabrizio Viti.
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is the Season’s Ultimate Neutral
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mocha manicure—fall’s answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding—is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid, and Huma Abedin Were Honored at The 2022 Golden Heart Awards
Gold and glistening adornments could be found throughout The Glasshouse last night overlooking Manhattan’s West Side; an appropriate homage to the evening’s occasion, the annual Golden Heart Awards benefitting God’s Love We Deliver, but none seemed to turn more heads than the gilded wardrobe and accessories selected by all four of the evening’s honorees, Huma Abedin, Karen Pearl, Bella Hadid, and Jessica Alba.
Collection
Angel Chen’s fall collection came together in a uniquely nomadic way. Finally able to do a long wished-for trip to Mongolia—her fiancé is half-Mongolian—Chen and her team set up a movable studio and began exploring Mongolian towns. “We drove to one place, we settled down, and we found the [local artisans] and worked on the collection together, the whole team,” she explained over Zoom. “It was a very dramatic experience for me because everything was made by someone that is very down to earth, they protect the environment and they love their farm, the place where they grew up. It’s like making the product right inside your home.”
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
Dresses With Blazers Is a Chic Closet Combination to Consider
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The fall 2022 runways were full of well-polished silhouettes with an emphasis on timeless tailoring, and now, the street style set has taken notice. Just recently, during Paris Fashion Week, many a showgoer was spotted in some version of strong suiting, but instead of pairing their blazers with an expected menswear-inspired trouser, this stylish group chose to layer the outfit topper over a fabulous fall dress. Dresses with blazers is a chic closet combination that thrives during the transitional fall months, just ask Katie Holmes. The actress sported the trend outside the Chloé SS23 runway show in an oversized black blazer atop a fringed white dress. The juxtaposition of the two styles, one masculine, and the other feminine, perfectly defines how the modern woman wants to dress today: chicly and smartly.
Living La Vida Pucci
Before Camille Miceli arrived at Pucci, she was making moves behind the scenes everywhere from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior. Now the Parisian has relocated to Milan, where she’s putting—as she tells Lisa Aiken—a whole new swirl on one of fashion’s most storied houses.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
Material Gains
Rothy’s has pioneered innovative materials and near zero-waste production to create shoes, bags, and accessories—something that, until quite recently, would have been unimaginable to us all. The brand’s co-founder and president, Roth Martin, joins Vogue’s Tonne Goodman and Willow Lindley to gaze into a more sustainable future—and discuss what’s next for fashion’s brave new world.
