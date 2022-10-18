Read full article on original website
A Decade Later, Sienna Miller’s Boho Chloé Boots Still Look Cool
Leave it to Sienna to nail the boho chic autumnal brief. When the free-spirited style icon stepped out in New York City yesterday, her season-shifting wardrobe was a sublime reflection of her pared-back, hippie-trail inflected and vintage-celebrating aesthetic. One for a timeless wardrobe basic, Miller opted for a chic slouchy...
Watch Christina Aguilera’s Life in Looks, From Moulin Rouge to ‘Dirrty’
Ever since Christina Aguilera first burst onto the scene with “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, the pop star has been delivering one memorable fashion moment after another. Remember her leather chaps in “Dirrty,” or the glamorous burlesquewear she rocked in the “Lady Marmalade” video? Iconic! With a range of bold ensembles over the years, Aguilera was the perfect star to revisit some of her best outfits in a brand new Vogue Life in Looks video.
Claw Money, Lou Dallas, and Haley Wollens Create New York’s Coolest Shirts
This season’s most stylish T-shirts hail from a trifecta of New York natives: the stylist Haley Wollens, designer Raffaella Hanley of Lou Dallas, and the trailblazing graffiti artist and designer Claw Money (Claudia Gold), who is celebrating her 20 years on the scene. The New York-born-and-raised trio–Wollens is from Manhattan, Hanley is from Brooklyn, and Claw is from Queens–have come together to churn out about 39 cut-and-sew rugby shirts, along with 50 T-shirts, that have been remixed and refined, injected with the quirk and grit of each woman’s style. The pieces will go on sale at the store Big Ash on 47 Delancey Street in the Lower East Side on Thursday, October 20 starting at 4 pm.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Her Own Story
Michaela Coel, the Emmy award-winning writer, actress, director, and showrunner, is about to appear in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, but obviously she’s no stranger to resonant work, having created some of the most-talked-about TV in recent memory. She tells Chioma Nnadi, the Editor of Vogue.com, about the journey to Wakanda—and discovering a new sense of home in West Africa.
The Discourse Has Cheated Olivia Wilde
What a strange little world we live in. This week, the burning question on everybody’s lips appears to be, completely unironically, whether or not Jason Sudeikis threw himself under the wheels of his former partner Olivia Wilde’s car as she was backing out the driveway. Sudeikis performed the one-man Extinction Rebellion stunt to prevent Wilde from taking a salad with “special dressing” to her new lover Harry Styles. (The special dressing in question appears to be merely a favorite recipe from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn.)
To The Max
The color sense is incredible, and the energy is hard to beat, which is why Christopher John Rogers is one of New York’s brightest stars. He joins his former SCAD classmate Jose Criales-Unzueta of Vogue Runway to discuss what it takes to make it in fashion right now.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
Emily Ratajkowski Adds a Vintage Dior Minidress to Her Collection
Emily Ratajkowski is building quite the vintage collection, from the John Galliano newspaper-print dress she wore during New York Fashion Week to the Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit-covered shirt that she wore for a recent book signing. Now, the model-turned-author has added a new archival piece to her wardrobe: namely, a...
You Can Find Affordable Versions of Selena Gomez’s Cozy Fall Sweater
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s cozy season, and last night in New York City, Selena Gomez proved dressing for warmth can still result in an outfit that’s polished and put-together. Stepping out for dinner at Carbone with a friend, Gomez’s off-duty look put emphasis on outerwear and knitwear. She paired a sharply tailored overcoat with a striped turtleneck sweater, finishing it off with classic jeans and black block-heel boots. The whole outfit is a chic, casual look that you’ll see many New Yorkers in this season—but it’s her chunky sweater that’s caught our eye.
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
Using Her Voice
One of fashion’s most enduring models has embraced a successful second act as a singer-songwriter. But that’s not the only way she’s being heard: As she tells Lynn Yaeger, she has also chosen to fight for models' rights.
