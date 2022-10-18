Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
How to Cut and Style Your Bangs Like Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway sure does give good fringe, doesn’t she? Whether full, to the side, wispy, or in curtain form, the girl has bangs down to a tee. After showing off a ’60s bouffant that paid homage to Jean Shrimpton last week, Hathaway made her full fringe a focal point at an event in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
The Story Behind Karen O’s Epic Cool It Down Tour Wardrobe
Earlier this month, 14,000 Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans thronged the pit and lined the seats of Forest Hills Stadium in Queens for the band’s first hometown show in four years. And as the thundering glam-rock stomp of “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”—the lead single from their fifth album and their first in nine years, Cool It Down—erupted through the stadium’s speakers, Karen O stepped onto the stage, shrieking: “We’re the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and we’re back!” Wearing a headpiece dripping with red tinsel and swaying and twirling her enormous black cloak like a high priestess, the crowd was under her spell within moments.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Could Aftersun Be the Breakout Indie Movie of the Season?
It’s already feeling like the discovery of the fall. A small film, a first feature written and directed by the 35-year-old Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, Aftersun has been gaining word-of-mouth acclaim since its premiere at Cannes last spring. Finally appearing in theaters this weekend, it’s a lovely sunlit heartbreak of a film, an intimate, impressionistic story of a young father and his daughter on a holiday that’s both light on its feet—just 98 minutes long—and impossible to forget.
Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks Is Singing Her Song
The singular and incendiary talent of playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is on rich display this season in three world premieres—Plays for the Plague Year at Joe’s Pub, The Harder They Come at the Public this winter, and Sally & Tom at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis—and the Broadway revival of her 2001 Pulitzer Prize–winning play Topdog/Underdog.
Stella Maxwell Teaches Us How to Walk in Sky-High Platforms at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show
When you think of Stella Maxwell, it’s possible that the first things that come to mind are glamorous images of the model walking the runways for famous designers, so it may come as a surprise to learn than in real life, the Belgian-born, New Zealand–raised model is actually very down to earth.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
The Discourse Has Cheated Olivia Wilde
What a strange little world we live in. This week, the burning question on everybody’s lips appears to be, completely unironically, whether or not Jason Sudeikis threw himself under the wheels of his former partner Olivia Wilde’s car as she was backing out the driveway. Sudeikis performed the one-man Extinction Rebellion stunt to prevent Wilde from taking a salad with “special dressing” to her new lover Harry Styles. (The special dressing in question appears to be merely a favorite recipe from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn.)
Her Own Story
Michaela Coel, the Emmy award-winning writer, actress, director, and showrunner, is about to appear in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, but obviously she’s no stranger to resonant work, having created some of the most-talked-about TV in recent memory. She tells Chioma Nnadi, the Editor of Vogue.com, about the journey to Wakanda—and discovering a new sense of home in West Africa.
Surreal Life
Schiaparelli, renowned in the 1930s for its wildly surrealist designs, has been brought back to vivid life by the Texan designer Daniel Roseberry, who tells Jordan Roth how he’s bringing haute couture into the 21st century—and causing a revolution on the red carpet.
The Making of Vogue’s November Issue Cover Story with Michaela Coel
“For everyone who doesn’t know: Michaela Coel is obsessed with rollerblading!” Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi says of the superhero moment that photographer Malick Bodian immortalized in Vogue’s November issue. Here, the duo share the story behind the joyous cover shoot, which saw the actor-writer-director taking to the streets of Accra, Ghana in the season’s most mood-lifting fashion (c/o super stylist Ib Kamara).
