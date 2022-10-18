Earlier this month, 14,000 Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans thronged the pit and lined the seats of Forest Hills Stadium in Queens for the band’s first hometown show in four years. And as the thundering glam-rock stomp of “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”—the lead single from their fifth album and their first in nine years, Cool It Down—erupted through the stadium’s speakers, Karen O stepped onto the stage, shrieking: “We’re the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and we’re back!” Wearing a headpiece dripping with red tinsel and swaying and twirling her enormous black cloak like a high priestess, the crowd was under her spell within moments.

