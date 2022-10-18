Dalton Suede Smith, 27, of Stuttgart passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Dalton was born Nov. 1, 1994, in Hot Springs. He was employed at Burger King in Stuttgart. Dalton had a smile that would light up a room and could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed the water, all music, and skateboarding. He had a kind soul and never met a stranger. He loved duck hunting with his papa, dad, uncle Jason, and cousin Megan, and he was very close to his nana.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO