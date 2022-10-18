Read full article on original website
Stuttgart throttles Cave City 35-7 on homecoming night
It was a happy homecoming in Stuttgart on Friday night as the Stuttgart Ricebirds picked up their second conference win of the season. The Birds hosted Cave City, cruising past the outclassed Cavemen by a final score of 35-7. Stuttgart received big nights from Cedric Hawkins as well as Deontae...
Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen
Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
Obituary: Dalton Suede Smith of Stuttgart
Dalton Suede Smith, 27, of Stuttgart passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Dalton was born Nov. 1, 1994, in Hot Springs. He was employed at Burger King in Stuttgart. Dalton had a smile that would light up a room and could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed the water, all music, and skateboarding. He had a kind soul and never met a stranger. He loved duck hunting with his papa, dad, uncle Jason, and cousin Megan, and he was very close to his nana.
Arkansas County celebrates October 4-H Month!
Arkansas County 4-H members thanked the community with a 4-H Coffee and attended Quorum Court on October 11 at the Arkansas County Courthouse. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best proclaimed October as 4-H Month noting that the youth of Arkansas County are the most important asset to this county and are a great factor in its future agricultural, economic, and social development.
Cooperative Extension Service summer internship program alumna plans for career in extension
WARREN, Ark. — When considering whether to pursue a summer internship, Rayvin Callaway has three words of career advice: “Just try it.”. Callaway was among the first class of Cooperative Extension Service interns since the institution reintroduced the program in 2022, working a 10-week paid summer internship at the Bradley County Extension Office.
Grand Prairie Rice Festival returns to Hazen Saturday
The Grand Prairie Rice Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city park in Hazen. The festival will feature live music, food, crafts, antique farm equipment, games, merchants, and more. Hazen Mayor David Hardke said community members are anticipating the event’s return.
Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Blankets, boxes, moist soil can help protect garden against freeze, frost
On Monday, the National Weather Service in Little Rock issued freeze warnings for the northern tier of counties, with a freeze watch extending for much of central and southeastern Arkansas. Lee and Phillips counties were under a frost advisory for Monday night and the National Weather Service said an areawide freeze is likely for Tuesday night.
Candidate forum to be held in Stuttgart tonight
A candidate forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Riceland Auditorium at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Bethany Hildebrand, Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said the event will prepare voters for the Nov. 8 General Election. The forum is hosted by the Chamber in partnership with the Stuttgart Daily Leader, EAB-Stuttgart’s radio station Country 97.3 FM, and PCCUA-Stuttgart.
School board, administrators begin building district’s mission, vision, and core values during work session Tuesday night
The Stuttgart School Board, along with the district administration, met for a special work session Tuesday night to begin identifying the district’s mission, vision, and core values so that every school will be on the same page, working towards a common goal of improved student success and achievement. The...
Council votes to shut down campground located just off Prairie Street
The Stuttgart City Council voted unanimously to shut down a campground area located just off Prairie Street during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. Alderman David Leech was absent from the meeting. The council heard from resident Curtis Book about a campground located near the intersection of Prairie and 10th...
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022
500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
