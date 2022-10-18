Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's new music video for their duet 'Where We Started'

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have released the official music video for their duet, "Where We Started."

The Patrick Tracy-directed video premiered Tuesday and features both artists performing to the emotional track.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Thomas Rhett shared in a statement. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it 'American Idol,' to this video - her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

The duet is the title track of Thomas Rhett's sixth studio album that was released in April.

Perry said in a statement, "I loved being able to create a dreamy world for 'Where We Started,' going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started."

The duo previously gave their worldwide performance of the song in May during the season 20 "American Idol" finale.