Ann Arbor, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer, MSHDA Celebrate Start of Construction on Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) celebrated the construction kickoff of Detroit’s first 3D-printed home during a Wall Printing Ceremony in Detroit today. The event, hosted by Citizen Robotics, is the first step in utilizing and investing in advanced homebuilding techniques in Michigan. The construction of the two-bedroom,...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

How Neighborhoods Are Using Community Land Trusts to Slow Gentrification

Mark Crain, left, executive Director at Dream of Detroit talks community organizing with housing and land developments into a multi-purpose CLT. This story is part one of two series covering the different community land trusts developing in Detroit as alternatives to traditional home and land ownership. As many Detroiters find...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Named Urban Educator of the Year

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti tonight received recognition as the 2022 Urban Superintendent of the Year by his peers at the Council of the Great City Schools’ 66th Annual Fall Conference. Nine big-city school superintendents competed for the nation’s highest honor in urban education leadership,...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Cancer Screening Event at Karmanos Cancer Institute to Help SE Michigan Get Back on Track

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Southfield Clerk Resigns Following Plea Agreement

The Southfield City Clerk resigned her position immediately following a plea agreement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Sherikia Hawkins entered a plea of “no contest” to misconduct in office, a five-year felony, before Judge Kwame Rowe in the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court, related to her actions connected to the November 2018 election.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

