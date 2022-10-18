The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.

