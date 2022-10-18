ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

What’s the highest score you can have in golf?

Everyone knows the object of golf is to finish with the lowest score possible -- whether that's on a single hole, a stretch of holes or an entire round. However, what a lot of people don't know is what's the worst score possible in golf. What's the highest score you...
What are net and gross scores in golf?

When golfers play golf, they're keeping score for each hole and their entire round. However, many golfers are technically keeping two scores when they play -- a gross score and a net score. But lots of people don't understand what gross and net divisions mean in a competition or what the difference is between those two numbers.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,170,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Seamus Power, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young and more...
Why do people cheat in a scramble in golf?

If you've played in a golf tournament with a scramble format, you've no doubt seen a winning team come with a score that is, frankly, unbelievable. Everyone in the tournament knows that score probably isn't legitimate, and the people who turn it in are putting up a mild ruse that they actually produced that score.
How to win a golf scramble: Tips for success from an expert

You're about to play in a golf scramble. You've got your team ready, and your group is set to take on the field in the lowest-scoring golf tournament format. Winning can be difficult -- maybe even impossible if there's plenty of cheating -- but there are some steps you can take before and during a golf scramble to give your team the best chance to win.

