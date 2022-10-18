ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Island, SC

WRDW-TV

Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Trestle Pass Road closed in Aiken County due to structure fire

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– Multiple fire companies in Aiken County are responding to a fire at an abandoned mill in Warrenville, S.C., at the intersection of Augusta Road and Trestle Pass. That call came in at Thursday morning at 10: 21 a.m. Dispatch traffic indicates there may be multiple road closures in the vicinity due […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Body Found in Beech Island This Morning

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest

(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating death near Spann Hammond Rd.

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred near the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road. According to authorities, around 8:08 am a bicyclist called 911 after he saw the decedent lying on the ground. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on the scene, the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

RCSO searching for two missing teenage girls

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating more missing teenage girls. 17-year-old Ny’Khia Shelton was last seen October 3rd on Old Lousville Road, not far from I-520. Authorities say she had on a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
AUGUSTA, GA

