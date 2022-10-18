‘Creed III’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors Is Coming For Everything In Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut

Read full article on original website
‘Nope’: Jordan Peele On Preserving The Mystery For His Actors & Says He & Keke Palmer Are Looking To Work Together Again
One of the biggest box office hits and critically-acclaimed films of the year, Jordan Peele’s mysterious UFO horror thriller “Nope” is finally coming to home video. While the Digital Collector’s Edition of “Nope” was released in September, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives on October 25, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To boot, Peacock announced today that the film will be available on its streaming service on November 18.
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
‘Black Adam’: Superman Vs. Black Adam Is ‘Not A One Fight Situation’ For Dwayne Johnson
Even though “Black Adam” hasn’t even officially hit theaters yet, there’s already lots of buzz about the film’s end-credits scene. So, a spoiler alert if it’s not apparent to the reader what that scene entails: Henry Cavill returns as Superman to stare down Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam. Is this the face-off that changes the DCEU‘s fortunes? Based on The Playlist’s review of the film, don’t bet on it.
‘Memories Of My Father’ Trailer: Fernando Trueba’s Latest Hits Theaters On November 18
Spanish auteur Fernando Trueba has wowed the cinema world over the years, and he has the accolades to prove it. He’s won three Goya Awards for Best Director, a Silver Bear for 1986’s “Year Of Enlightenment,” and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1994 with “Belle Époque.” Now, Trueba’s 2020 drama “Memories Of My Father” finally gets its US theatrical release after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its premieres at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
‘The Family Plan’: Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg For Apple & SkyDance’s Upcoming Action Comedy
At this point, Mark Wahlberg‘s Hollywood persona has as much variety as Dwayne Johnson‘s. Wahlberg effectively plays himself in every movie, whether it’s a thriller, an action comedy, or a drama of some kind. Is it boring? More than a little; the days of Wahlberg taking on more challenging roles like Dirk Diggler or Sgt. Dignam looks to be over.
‘Eternals 2’: Barry Keoghan Had To Text Kumail Nanjani For Updates, But Still Doesn’t Have Answers On A Sequel
Marvel Studios took some big chances when making “Eternals,” a feature film about the obscure god-like superheroes that the iconic Jack Kirby created. The Chloé Zhao-directed film took some liberties with the characters. One of those choices was making Barry Keoghan’s Druig, the villainous cousin of Ikaris, a more heroic and slightly romantic figure than his comic book counterpart leaving room for his return in a sequel. Marvel teased more adventures in space with the appearance of Starfox and Pip The Troll in the post-credits, but nearly one year later, there’s still no clear update on the future of an “Eternals 2.”
Geena Davis Says She Once Rejected Jack Nicholson Using Advice She Received From Dustin Hoffman On ‘Tootsie’ Set
Geena Davis‘s memoir, “Dying Of Politeness,” dropped earlier this month, and in it, the actress has plenty of stories from her rise to fame and subsequent career. But one of the best stories is one she told The New Yorker in a recent profile, about the career advice her “Tootsie” co-star Dustin Hoffman told her to ward off the sexual advances of other actors.
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks The Long Haul Fight To Include The Justice Society & Superman In His New DC Film [Interview]
Dwayne Johnson’s epic “Black Adam” thunders into theaters this weekend. A film about 15 years in the making— Johnson recently shared a story on social media sharing a press hit about him playing the character in 2007—Johnson has just never given up on the anti-hero character.
‘Terror Train’ Review: Tubi’s Remake Of The 1980 Slasher Goes Off The Rails Fast [BHFF]
Of all the horror movies to remake, Tubi could do a lot worse than 1980’s “Terror Train.” Sure, the original is one of the countless slashers made in the wake of John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic “Halloween” and its massive success. But it’s also an underrated example of the subgenre’s formula and moral themes. On New Year’s Eve, a group of pre-med students pulls a prank on an awkward pledge who ends up traumatized in a psychiatric facility afterward. Three years later, the same group celebrates New Year’s again, this time on a party train with a bunch of costumed classmates. But someone else is on board, too: a masked killer targeting the six involved in the prank three years earlier. Could it be the same pledge long-forgotten by the students?
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki Stars As Princess Diana In The Bitter Prince Charles Divorce Years
It’s been a minute since “The Crown” season four, two years to be exact, which was almost an entire pandemic ago, but Peter Morgan’s acclaimed Netflix series finally returns in November. Season four was set between 1979 and 1990, is set during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year run as prime minister, and also introduced Lady Diana Spencer into the series. The fifth season of “The Crown” is set entirely in the 1990s and, in doing so, ages up a lot of the characters who are now played by new actors.
Paul Feig Talks Subverting Fairy Tale Tropes In ‘The School For Good & Evil,’ His Love Of Horror & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Paul Feig is a household name in the genre of comedy. From creating series such as “Freaks and Geeks” to directing massive hit films like “Bridesmaids” and “Spy,” Feig has really become one of the best comedic directors of the past couple of decades. Well, he’s beginning to explore other genres such as fantasy with his new film, “The School for Good and Evil.” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got a chance to sit down with Feig to talk about the difficulties of the fantasy genre, deconstructing fairy tales, and why a horror project he’s developing has turned into his passion project.
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
Director Charlotte Wells On ‘Aftersun’ And The Accumulation & Artifacts Of Memory [NYFF]
Every moment makes a memory, one that’s finite and fading but also leaves a trace behind of who we once were and what we once knew. All that we recall of our experiences, what lingers of them, exists somewhere between reality and our perception of it: between what was said, what was seen, what was felt, and what could be understood only later.
‘Creature’ Review: Asif Kapadia’s Film Of ‘Woyzeck’ Ballet Breathes New Life Into A Fiery Play [LFF]
When it first ran as an English National Ballet production in 2021, “Creature” received some fairly damning reviews from the UK theater critics. It was branded pitilessly inaccessible, muddled in its execution, and irredeemably gloomy in its outlook. A year later, and this invective could hardly be said to apply to Asif Kapadia’s new film adaption, whose shorter but otherwise faithful reproduction of its predecessor’s set design, choreography and poetic flourishes makes you wonder where—and by how much—those previous critics missed the mark.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Netflix’s Adaptation Of Famous WWI Novel With Daniel Brühl Premieres On October 28
Few war novels are as famous and widely read worldwide as Erich Maria Remarque‘s “All Quiet On The Western Front.” And that says a lot about the book’s staying power, as it was first published in 1929 about World War I, which ended over a century ago. Netflix hopes the novel’s universal appeal translates into a lot of views as “All Quiet On The Western Front” hits the streamer on October 28, fresh off its premiere at TIFF last month.
