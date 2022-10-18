Read full article on original website
Denece Harper
5d ago
I would fight this. Especially after that incident with that lady who let a child die while giving him swimming lessons. Yet no criminal charges were pressed on her smh 🤦🏾♀️
hey.yall
5d ago
But yet no charges for the swimming instructor who had a child drown under her watch due to neglect 🙄
Parents of a 6-month-old who died were charged with the death of another child before
WJBF NewsChannel 6 learned this isn't the first time the couple has run into trouble with the law in connection with one of their children.
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
WRDW-TV
A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
McDuffie County Deputy not hurt after horrific crash, family searching for Good Samaritan
McDUFFIE COUTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County Deputy is breathing a sigh of relief today following a horrific crash. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of I-20. NewsChannel 6 has learned a commercial vehicle had broken down in the right, eastbound lane and McDuffie […]
WRDW-TV
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
Georgia lawn worker wearing leaf blower drowns after falling into pool
MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia lawn worker fell into a residential pool and drowned while weighed down by equipment, authorities said. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Wednesday while working at a home in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, WDRW-TV reported.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Mother arrested after 2-year-old boy drowns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 now has more information about the drowning death of a two-year-old Augusta boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Merrimac Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child. The incident report states that when deputies arrived, they found thirty-six-year-old Domonique Murray performing CPR on her son, Justus Hyman. Murray reportedly told deputies that Justus went outside without her knowledge and she later found him in the pool.
WIS-TV
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A woman was charged when her 2-year-old died after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. Domonique Murray, 36, had just returned from her honeymoon and was at a friend’s house with her two children, WRDW reported. According to the incident...
WIS-TV
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a 2-year-old died Monday night after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
wfxg.com
56-year-old woman missing from Fairview Ave.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman: fifty-six-year-old Tammy Rabun. Rabun was last seen sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 outside her home on the 1800-block of Fairview Ave. She was officially reported missing Oct. 5. Officials say she walks with a limp, but has no other known medical issues.
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
wgac.com
Lawn Care Worker Drowns in Pool at Westlake
A lawn care worker who was wearing a backpack leaf blower drowned after falling into a residential pool on Honors Way in Westlake subdivision off Furys Ferry Road Wednesday in Martinez. Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins says 22-year-old Keontae Alston of Hephzibah died at the scene. Collins said Alston was...
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in a week
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Azure Marie Akon Alverson was last seen October 11 on Dean Bridge Road in Richmond County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued...
WRDW-TV
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
WRDW-TV
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
