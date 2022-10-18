ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
anothermag.com

Weinsanto, the Designer Bending the Conventions of Couture

Who is it? Weinsanto is the eponymous label of French couture and ready-to-wear designer Victor Weinsanto. Why do I want it? Theatrical haute couture and ready-to-wear creations that celebrate the beauty in human complexity and individuality. Where can I find it? Weinsanto is available directly through the label’s own website...

Comments / 0

Community Policy