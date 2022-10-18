‘Twisters’: Universal & Amblin Are On The Hunt For A Director For ‘The Revenant’ Writer’s ‘Twister’ Sequel

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Joker: Folie á Deux’: ‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Joins Cast Of Todd Phillips’ Highly Anticipated Sequel
Love it or hate it, Todd Phillips‘ 2019 film “Joker” still made $1.074 billion at the global box office. That means even though its sequel doesn’t hit theaters until October 2024, “Joker: Folie á Deux” is one of Hollywood’s most anticipated films. And who could blame fanboys for their excitement with Lady Gaga on board as Harley Quinn and a supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz? That’s not a bad place to start for a sequel, especially on top of Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
theplaylist.net
Jeymes Samuel’s Bible-Era Pic’ Book Of Clarence’ Adds Omar Sy Alongside LaKeith Stanfield
Back in May, the trades announced that director Jeymes Samuel would be reuniting with his “The Harder They Fall” actor LaKeith Stanfield (“Uncut Gems”) for an original project titled “The Book Of Clarence” Written by Samuel, “Clarence” takes place in the bible-era, 29 AD. Some impressive cinematic influences for the period picture include “Ben Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” A great starting point for sure, and the casting is coming together too.
theplaylist.net
‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
theplaylist.net
James Gray Wants To Do An ‘Armageddon Time’ Sequel Focusing On Anne Hathaway’s Character
Filmmaker James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” opens in limited theaters on October 28. The drama, a 1980s period piece, sees Gray return to his roots in New York. But instead of a crime drama, like his early New York films, “Little Odessa,” “The Yards,” and “We Own The Night,” his latest is a deeply personal, semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale about family, privilege, the American dream, and saying goodbye to the past.
theplaylist.net
Laurence Fishburne Offers His Honest Take On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & Was Just Fine With Not Being Involved
Whenever you talk about “The Matrix” and its sequels, there are plenty of people that hate everything that came after the original film. However, even in the worst of the sequels, it’s hard to deny the trio of leads in the films, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is great. So, when “The Matrix Resurrections” was announced and Fishburne wasn’t among the returnees, people were rightfully bummed. Now, having seen the film, it appears Fishburne himself is perfectly happy to have been left out.
theplaylist.net
‘Nope’: Jordan Peele On Preserving The Mystery For His Actors & Says He & Keke Palmer Are Looking To Work Together Again
One of the biggest box office hits and critically-acclaimed films of the year, Jordan Peele’s mysterious UFO horror thriller “Nope” is finally coming to home video. While the Digital Collector’s Edition of “Nope” was released in September, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives on October 25, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To boot, Peacock announced today that the film will be available on its streaming service on November 18.
theplaylist.net
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
theplaylist.net
‘Terror Train’ Review: Tubi’s Remake Of The 1980 Slasher Goes Off The Rails Fast [BHFF]
Of all the horror movies to remake, Tubi could do a lot worse than 1980’s “Terror Train.” Sure, the original is one of the countless slashers made in the wake of John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic “Halloween” and its massive success. But it’s also an underrated example of the subgenre’s formula and moral themes. On New Year’s Eve, a group of pre-med students pulls a prank on an awkward pledge who ends up traumatized in a psychiatric facility afterward. Three years later, the same group celebrates New Year’s again, this time on a party train with a bunch of costumed classmates. But someone else is on board, too: a masked killer targeting the six involved in the prank three years earlier. Could it be the same pledge long-forgotten by the students?
theplaylist.net
‘Eternals 2’: Barry Keoghan Had To Text Kumail Nanjani For Updates, But Still Doesn’t Have Answers On A Sequel
Marvel Studios took some big chances when making “Eternals,” a feature film about the obscure god-like superheroes that the iconic Jack Kirby created. The Chloé Zhao-directed film took some liberties with the characters. One of those choices was making Barry Keoghan’s Druig, the villainous cousin of Ikaris, a more heroic and slightly romantic figure than his comic book counterpart leaving room for his return in a sequel. Marvel teased more adventures in space with the appearance of Starfox and Pip The Troll in the post-credits, but nearly one year later, there’s still no clear update on the future of an “Eternals 2.”
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Two More Volumes Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show’s Soundtrack Arrive On November 4 & December 2
Today Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack for Lucasfilm‘s live-action series “Andor,” premiering on Disney+ now. The new album “Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score)” features music from three-time Oscar and Emmy-nominated composer Nicholas Britell composed for the show. And for those who have been keeping up with the “Star Wars” series, Britell’s music is just one of the many highlights the show has to offer.
theplaylist.net
Ryan Coogler Explains Original ‘Black Panther 2’ Idea Was A “Character Study” Following “T’Challa’s Perspective”
It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the discourse surrounding “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is mainly focused on how the franchise is moving forward without its lead, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away after a long bout with colon cancer. Because of this discourse, each person involved with the sequel has been vocal about why they think it’s a good thing that ‘Black Panther’ is continuing and how the new film deals with the real-life tragedy. But obviously, before Boseman passed away, the “Black Panther” sequel was a very different beast.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks Pushing For The Justice Society, The Superman Of It All & More [Interview]
The long-awaited DC Universe “Black Adam” superhero film premiered recently in New York, the review embargo has been lifted (read our review here), and everyone is free, per Warner Bros., to discuss the film in whatever terms they like. If you’re online, especially on Twitter, you’ve likely already heard all about the film’s post-credit scene, what that means for the future of the DC Universe, and more.
theplaylist.net
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Review: Paul Feig’s Foray Into Fantasy Is A Beautiful But Excruciatingly Slow Mess
Inspired by the young adult novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, the latest from Paul Feig, “The School for Good and Evil,” is a major departure for the director most known for his riotous comedies like “Spy” and “Bridesmaids“. Co-written by Feig and David Magee (“Mary Poppins Returns”), the magical adventure, unfortunately, feels each excruciatingly slow minute of its two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime.
theplaylist.net
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Review: A Hilariously Playful Tribute To Cinema With An Amazing Cast
Hosted by Helen Mirren, the venerable public television staple “Documentary Now!” enters its 53rd season. Or so goes the running joke that ties together the fourth season of the satirical IFC comedy, back after a nearly four-year hiatus. Although Bill Hader, now in his “Barry” era, is no longer a part of the show, co-creator and star Fred Armisen remains as hilarious as ever with a top-notch troupe of guest stars that had me in stitches throughout the six-episode season.
theplaylist.net
‘Terror Train’ Trailer: Tubi’s Reimagining Of 1980 Slasher Hits The Streamer On October 21
While not as famous as John Carpenter‘s slasher classic “Halloween,” 1980’s “Terror Train” cemented Jamie Lee Curtis‘ legacy as the definitive “final girl.” In the film, Curtis plays one of six friends who reckon with a killer out for revenge for a prank gone wrong years earlier on a train packed with rowdy college students. Alongside Curtis, the original movie also stars Ben Johnson and David Copperfield.
theplaylist.net
‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Star In A Raunchy Wedding Comedy For Amazon
Can wedding comedies make a comeback? Prime Video hopes so with their upcoming release, “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” The film focuses on two siblings who venture to their half-sister’s British wedding. This adaptation of Grant Ginder’s novel hails from Claire Scanlon; her work prior to the project includes popular series ranging from “The Office” to “GLOW.” Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux crafted the screenplay: the pair are next set to write the eagerly awaited “Deadpool 3.”
theplaylist.net
‘Deconstructing Karen’ Review: Race2Dinner Documentary Only Scratches the Surface [Mill Valley FF]
Eight upper-middle-class, suburban white women arrive at a dinner party in the opening moments of Patty Ivins Specht’s “Deconstructing Karen.” Hosted by activist Regina Jackson and former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao, through their start-up Race2Dinner, the women are immediately told “if you’re going to cry, leave the table and go into the living room,” setting a confrontational tone for the rest of the evening.
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Composer Nicholas Britell Talks About Breaking All The ‘Star Wars’ Musical Rules, His Favorite Themes & More [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
theplaylist.net
Director Charlotte Wells On ‘Aftersun’ And The Accumulation & Artifacts Of Memory [NYFF]
Every moment makes a memory, one that’s finite and fading but also leaves a trace behind of who we once were and what we once knew. All that we recall of our experiences, what lingers of them, exists somewhere between reality and our perception of it: between what was said, what was seen, what was felt, and what could be understood only later.
Comments / 0