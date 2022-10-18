James Gray Says ‘Ad Astra’ Was “Taken” From Him During The Edit: “Creatively, “It Became A Very Torturous Experience”

Read full article on original website
Laurence Fishburne Offers His Honest Take On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & Was Just Fine With Not Being Involved
Whenever you talk about “The Matrix” and its sequels, there are plenty of people that hate everything that came after the original film. However, even in the worst of the sequels, it’s hard to deny the trio of leads in the films, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is great. So, when “The Matrix Resurrections” was announced and Fishburne wasn’t among the returnees, people were rightfully bummed. Now, having seen the film, it appears Fishburne himself is perfectly happy to have been left out.
‘Nope’: Jordan Peele On Preserving The Mystery For His Actors & Says He & Keke Palmer Are Looking To Work Together Again
One of the biggest box office hits and critically-acclaimed films of the year, Jordan Peele’s mysterious UFO horror thriller “Nope” is finally coming to home video. While the Digital Collector’s Edition of “Nope” was released in September, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives on October 25, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To boot, Peacock announced today that the film will be available on its streaming service on November 18.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
‘Andor’: Two More Volumes Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show’s Soundtrack Arrive On November 4 & December 2
Today Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack for Lucasfilm‘s live-action series “Andor,” premiering on Disney+ now. The new album “Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score)” features music from three-time Oscar and Emmy-nominated composer Nicholas Britell composed for the show. And for those who have been keeping up with the “Star Wars” series, Britell’s music is just one of the many highlights the show has to offer.
‘Terror Train’ Review: Tubi’s Remake Of The 1980 Slasher Goes Off The Rails Fast [BHFF]
Of all the horror movies to remake, Tubi could do a lot worse than 1980’s “Terror Train.” Sure, the original is one of the countless slashers made in the wake of John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic “Halloween” and its massive success. But it’s also an underrated example of the subgenre’s formula and moral themes. On New Year’s Eve, a group of pre-med students pulls a prank on an awkward pledge who ends up traumatized in a psychiatric facility afterward. Three years later, the same group celebrates New Year’s again, this time on a party train with a bunch of costumed classmates. But someone else is on board, too: a masked killer targeting the six involved in the prank three years earlier. Could it be the same pledge long-forgotten by the students?
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
‘Creature’ Review: Asif Kapadia’s Film Of ‘Woyzeck’ Ballet Breathes New Life Into A Fiery Play [LFF]
When it first ran as an English National Ballet production in 2021, “Creature” received some fairly damning reviews from the UK theater critics. It was branded pitilessly inaccessible, muddled in its execution, and irredeemably gloomy in its outlook. A year later, and this invective could hardly be said to apply to Asif Kapadia’s new film adaption, whose shorter but otherwise faithful reproduction of its predecessor’s set design, choreography and poetic flourishes makes you wonder where—and by how much—those previous critics missed the mark.
‘Memories Of My Father’ Trailer: Fernando Trueba’s Latest Hits Theaters On November 18
Spanish auteur Fernando Trueba has wowed the cinema world over the years, and he has the accolades to prove it. He’s won three Goya Awards for Best Director, a Silver Bear for 1986’s “Year Of Enlightenment,” and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1994 with “Belle Époque.” Now, Trueba’s 2020 drama “Memories Of My Father” finally gets its US theatrical release after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its premieres at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.
‘Eternals 2’: Barry Keoghan Had To Text Kumail Nanjani For Updates, But Still Doesn’t Have Answers On A Sequel
Marvel Studios took some big chances when making “Eternals,” a feature film about the obscure god-like superheroes that the iconic Jack Kirby created. The Chloé Zhao-directed film took some liberties with the characters. One of those choices was making Barry Keoghan’s Druig, the villainous cousin of Ikaris, a more heroic and slightly romantic figure than his comic book counterpart leaving room for his return in a sequel. Marvel teased more adventures in space with the appearance of Starfox and Pip The Troll in the post-credits, but nearly one year later, there’s still no clear update on the future of an “Eternals 2.”
Netflix Joins Adam Sandler’s Next Project With The Safdie Brothers
It’s been almost three since The Safdie Brothers unleashed their last film, “Uncut Gems,” upon the world. And what a propulsive, manic, tense, delirious cinematic experience that one was, with Adam Sandler acting his heart out as gambling addict Howard Ratner. If “Good Time” didn’t make known that The Safdies mean business, then “Uncut Gems” finished the job. But that doesn’t answer the question on everybody’s mind: what’s their next project, and when is it coming out?
Jeymes Samuel’s Bible-Era Pic’ Book Of Clarence’ Adds Omar Sy Alongside LaKeith Stanfield
Back in May, the trades announced that director Jeymes Samuel would be reuniting with his “The Harder They Fall” actor LaKeith Stanfield (“Uncut Gems”) for an original project titled “The Book Of Clarence” Written by Samuel, “Clarence” takes place in the bible-era, 29 AD. Some impressive cinematic influences for the period picture include “Ben Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” A great starting point for sure, and the casting is coming together too.
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Prime Video Wants To Transport You To A Dull, Incoherent Future
Few recent sci-fi programs have premiered with the same fanfare and anticipation as Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” dropping its first two episodes on the Amazon streamer on October 21st with a weekly rollout to follow. It’s got that Bezos money, the two main voices behind “Westworld,” and source material by the beloved William Gibson (it’s loosely based on his 2014 novel of the same name). And yet, almost from the very beginning, it’s a clunky disaster. The third season of “Westworld” was criticized for being a little hard to follow but it’s a straightforward narrative compared to this cluttered mess of a show, one that gives viewers almost no actual characters to care about and doesn’t have interesting enough ideas or style to make up for its hollowness. It’s a show that feels purposefully opaque as if being incoherent is a replacement for being smart.
‘Deconstructing Karen’ Review: Race2Dinner Documentary Only Scratches the Surface [Mill Valley FF]
Eight upper-middle-class, suburban white women arrive at a dinner party in the opening moments of Patty Ivins Specht’s “Deconstructing Karen.” Hosted by activist Regina Jackson and former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao, through their start-up Race2Dinner, the women are immediately told “if you’re going to cry, leave the table and go into the living room,” setting a confrontational tone for the rest of the evening.
‘Andor’: Composer Nicholas Britell Talks About Breaking All The ‘Star Wars’ Musical Rules, His Favorite Themes & More [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
Director Charlotte Wells On ‘Aftersun’ And The Accumulation & Artifacts Of Memory [NYFF]
Every moment makes a memory, one that’s finite and fading but also leaves a trace behind of who we once were and what we once knew. All that we recall of our experiences, what lingers of them, exists somewhere between reality and our perception of it: between what was said, what was seen, what was felt, and what could be understood only later.
