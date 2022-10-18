ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wfmynews2.com

Carowinds will now be open year-round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds fans can now visit the amusement park year-round as the park will no longer go into hibernation after the holidays. According to officials, the scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.
Report: Charlotte is the 8th fastest-growing city in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It would be an understatement to say Charlotte's growing — quickly — but now the Queen City has been named among the 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities. Researchers at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School named Charlotte the No. 8 fastest-growing city in the country as part of its 2022 American Growth Project. The report measured cities' economies based on several factors, including consumption, investment, government spending, as well as household and business incomes to rank the metros with the most rapid growth.
