Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”
Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Access Disneyland’s NEW Haunted Mansion PhotoPass Lenses
Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out months in advance, but if you got your ticket, be prepared to try all the snacks and see lots of characters. If you’re celebrating the occasion during normal Disneyland operating hours instead, there’s still plenty to check out. And if you’re a Magic Key Holder, there are a few special Haunted Mansion PhotoPass lenses available just for you!
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket exclusive to Annual Passholders will be available at Walt Disney World soon. Mickey is peeking out of a pile of popcorn in a preview video on the Disney World Passholders Facebook...
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
WDW News Today
Guests Reportedly Jump Into Water at Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure
Security gathered near Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure today after two guests reportedly jumped into a pool of water. A bystander at the park claimed to Disneyland News Today that one of the guests may have dropped an item, and went in to retrieve it. They then supposedly got stuck, and the other guest went in to help them. Cast Members were assisting with the situation.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Food & Drinks Announced for Disneyland Resort
Marvel has been releasing a TON of content lately, and there is even more on the way. We’ve seen TV shows like She Hulk and Ms. Marvel, specials like Werewolf by Night, and, of course, those big blockbuster movies like Thor: Love and Thunder. Another movie is set to be released into theaters soon, and it’s a big one — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the original Black Panther movie will be released on November 11th, 2022, and we’ve already seen some celebrations, like a lot of cool merchandise. And, there are some NEW food items coming to Disneyland Resort soon to celebrate the movie!
WDW News Today
Full List of All MagicBand+ Designs Available at Disneyland Resort
MagicBand+ launches at Disneyland Resort on October 26 for all guests, but we participated in a preview today for Magic Key holders and got a look at all the designs that will be available here. There are five Disneyland Resort exclusive designs as well, plus a limited release “Black Panther:...
WDW News Today
New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not like him when he’s angry, but you’ll love him when he’s cute! That’s right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New ‘Black Panther’ GAUNTLET is Coming to Disneyland Soon
The newest Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is ALMOST HERE!. The highly anticipated Marvel sequel will be released in theaters on November 11th, 2022, and so far we’ve already seen Disney release a pair of Black Panther Ears and announce plans for M’Baku to appear at Avengers Campus. And now there’s a unique souvenir coming out SOON in Disneyland Resort!
