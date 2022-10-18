Read full article on original website
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
Vaccination reduces risk for VTE among ambulatory patients with COVID-19
Individuals who acquired COVID-19 infection not requiring hospitalization had greatly increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism, according to results of an English population-based cohort study. However, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vastly reduced this risk among patients who developed breakthrough infections, the findings showed. Researchers also identified several factors associated...
Corticosteroid, bronchodilator therapy may improve symptoms in children with long COVID
Daily inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy may help children with reversible peripheral airway obstruction and lung hyperinflation after developing persistent dyspnea despite normal spirometry, according to a recent case study. This dyspnea often develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, Nathan Rabinovitch, MD, MPH, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health, and...
FDA approves upadacitinib for non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis
The FDA has approved upadacitinib for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis, marking the sixth indication for the therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie. “This latest FDA approval of Rinvoq in active [non-radiographic axial SpA (nr-axSpA)] provides a new oral, once daily treatment option for patients who historically...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
VIDEO: Should ACAM2000 be a first-line monkeypox vaccine? Two experts debate
WASHINGTON — Should ACAM2000 be a first-line vaccine in the current monkeypox outbreak? That was the topic of a pro/con debate during a “clinical controversies” session at IDWeek. In this video filmed before their debate, Diane Havlir, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, San...
What will be the most significant consequence of long COVID?
Long COVID can cause multisystem health issues that can last anywhere from months to years. We asked Farha S. Ikramuddin, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, what the most significant consequence of long COVID will be moving forward. Fifteen...
Shift to ‘personalized’ DAPT after PCI must balance complex bleeding, ischemic risks
For adults who undergo PCI with a drug-eluting stent, recommendations for dual antiplatelet therapy have evolved from a standard 1-year duration for most patients to a more nuanced approach that balances risks for ischemia and bleeding. One-year DAPT, aspirin plus a P2Y12 inhibitor, was considered a cornerstone of treatment after...
VIDEO: Cardiometabolic health management in older adults important
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
Doctors are linking some medical problems to the cost-of-living crisis as patients struggle to afford food and bills
Some patients are ignoring health issues because putting food on the table takes priority, one doctor in England said.
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC
VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
‘Appreciating neuroplasticity’ may be key to developing effective osteoarthritis therapies
SAN DIEGO — The key to developing effective therapies for the management of osteoarthritis may lie in appreciating neuroplasticity in patients with the disease, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “It is really important to appreciate the tremendous neuroplasticity that has occurred in joints...
Facilitation improves provision of some substance abuse medications in HIV clinics
Implementation facilitation at HIV clinics led to increased provision of medications for tobacco use and alcohol use disorders, but not of medications for opioid use disorders, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Medications for addiction treatment are inconsistently offered at HIV clinics, E. Jennifer Edelman, MD, MHS, of the program...
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’
SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”
Patient recruitment underway in phase 2a trial for cannabis oil dementia treatment
MediCane Health Inc. announced recruitment of the first patient for its phase 2a study designed to assess the effects of cannabis oil in adults with probable Alzheimer’s disease who have limited or no response to antipsychotic medication. According to a company release, the trial is being conducted in two...
Cefepime-taniborbactam statistically superior to meropenem for treatment of cUTI
WASHINGTON — Cefepime-taniborbactam was statistically superior to meropenem for the treatment of complicated UTIs, including acute pyelonephritis, according to data presented at IDWeek. “Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa are global antimicrobial resistant threats,” Paul C. McGovern, MD, senior vice president of medical sciences at Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, and colleagues...
Boy presents with bilateral eye pain, photophobia
A 12-year-old boy was referred to the uveitis clinic at the New England Eye Center for evaluation of pain and photophobia in both eyes beginning 3 months prior. His symptoms were associated with daily headaches. At the time of his exam at NEEC, he denied photophobia, pain, redness or decreased...
