Campus partnerships, collaboration ensure success for Spartans with disabilities

Nearly 4,000 Michigan State University students and employees live with a disability, which may range from loss of sight or hearing to psychiatric or mobility issues. While in some cases these disabilities are permanent, what is not are the barriers they may pose for students in their academic learning environment or employees’ working environments. During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities, or RCPD, the Office of Employee Relations, or OER, and other campus units are elevating awareness of their collaborative work to ensure that students and employees with disabilities receive the accommodation they need in order to be successful at MSU and beyond.
Environmental group helps jump-start nonprofits

LANSING – Helping Black businesses that install solar power and diversifying environmental reporting are among the efforts of a new initiative by a Michigan environmental coalition. The Michigan Environmental Council nurtures such efforts with a program designed to help fledgling nonprofit organizations. Among them is Planet Detroit, an environmental...
MSU experts on the 2022 NAEP Mathematics and Reading results

The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, results, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, will be announced on Monday, Oct. 24. Experts from Michigan State University’s College of Education, one of the nation’s top-ranking colleges, will be available to comment. Here’s what they have to say...
