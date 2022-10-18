Nearly 4,000 Michigan State University students and employees live with a disability, which may range from loss of sight or hearing to psychiatric or mobility issues. While in some cases these disabilities are permanent, what is not are the barriers they may pose for students in their academic learning environment or employees’ working environments. During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities, or RCPD, the Office of Employee Relations, or OER, and other campus units are elevating awareness of their collaborative work to ensure that students and employees with disabilities receive the accommodation they need in order to be successful at MSU and beyond.

