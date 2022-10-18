VIDEO: Expert offers tips on traumatic aniridia, cataract surgery with corneal opacity

Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients
For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
Top in GI: Controversial colonoscopy data; biosimilars effective for IBD
The American Gastroenterology Association recently spoke out about data that showed colonoscopy screening had a modest benefit in colorectal cancer. David LiebermanMD, AGAF, chair of the AGA’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force, said in a statement that “colonoscopy screening is effective if it is completed.”. “Only 42% of patients...
Doctors are linking some medical problems to the cost-of-living crisis as patients struggle to afford food and bills
Some patients are ignoring health issues because putting food on the table takes priority, one doctor in England said.
Corticosteroid, bronchodilator therapy may improve symptoms in children with long COVID
Daily inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy may help children with reversible peripheral airway obstruction and lung hyperinflation after developing persistent dyspnea despite normal spirometry, according to a recent case study. This dyspnea often develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, Nathan Rabinovitch, MD, MPH, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health, and...
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC
VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
Vaccination reduces risk for VTE among ambulatory patients with COVID-19
Individuals who acquired COVID-19 infection not requiring hospitalization had greatly increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism, according to results of an English population-based cohort study. However, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vastly reduced this risk among patients who developed breakthrough infections, the findings showed. Researchers also identified several factors associated...
Further study needed on cost-effectiveness of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease
CHICAGO — Commercial insurer payments for teprotumumab vary dramatically, with cost influencing access to care and cost-effectiveness, according to a study presented at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. Even though Tepezza (teprotumumab, Horizon Therapeutics) was found in the study to have the highest recorded measure of Graves’ orbitopathy quality...
Shift to ‘personalized’ DAPT after PCI must balance complex bleeding, ischemic risks
For adults who undergo PCI with a drug-eluting stent, recommendations for dual antiplatelet therapy have evolved from a standard 1-year duration for most patients to a more nuanced approach that balances risks for ischemia and bleeding. One-year DAPT, aspirin plus a P2Y12 inhibitor, was considered a cornerstone of treatment after...
‘Appreciating neuroplasticity’ may be key to developing effective osteoarthritis therapies
SAN DIEGO — The key to developing effective therapies for the management of osteoarthritis may lie in appreciating neuroplasticity in patients with the disease, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “It is really important to appreciate the tremendous neuroplasticity that has occurred in joints...
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
Patient recruitment underway in phase 2a trial for cannabis oil dementia treatment
MediCane Health Inc. announced recruitment of the first patient for its phase 2a study designed to assess the effects of cannabis oil in adults with probable Alzheimer’s disease who have limited or no response to antipsychotic medication. According to a company release, the trial is being conducted in two...
