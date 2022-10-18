ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr. Drew Urges Parents to 'Know the Difference' Between Parenting and Mental Health Problems

Dr. Drew Pinsky is offering parents some important advice. In a clip from a new episode of the Dads Save America podcast, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former Loveline host urges parents to do what they can to help their kids develop a healthy relationship with technology. The Mirror Effect author also encourages parents to "know the difference between a parenting problem and a mental health problem."
psychologytoday.com

How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement

Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
mommyevolution.com

Sibling Rivalry Solutions! 10 Steps To Help Children Stop Fighting

The one thing that can send any mom up the wall is all of the kids fighting! Save yourself with these 10 sibling rivalry solutions. As any mom knows, if you have more than one kiddo, there are going to be sibling fights, disagreements and squabbles. As parents, how can...
themindsjournal.com

You Learn A lot About A Person When You See How They Treat You

You learn a lot about a person when you see how they treat you when you aren’t on good terms. I'm a huge fan of who I'm becoming. she's good, she's happy, and she's trying to do great things. I like her. - @jennaaclaire Personality Quotes, jennaaclaire Quotes.
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
News4Jax.com

Things to do now to help your child be succesful later

Every parent wants their child to grow up to be a successful, productive adult. But are there some ways to make success more likely for your kid?. From the time they are tiny, parents wonder who their children will grow up to be. Research shows there are some habits that...
psychologytoday.com

Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns

Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
Fatherly

Your Guide To Not Missing Out On Your Child’s Childhood

Being there isn’t enough — a good dad is a present dad. That means savoring every moment with your child, putting away your smartphone, and living mindfully. Alas, like anything worthwhile, it takes practice. Lots of practice. “Presence is focusing on right now, rather than having your awareness on something in the future, or worrying about the past,” says marriage and family therapist David Klow. “It’s training our minds to focus on the depth of the moment rather than fleeing to go somewhere else.”
theedadvocate.org

20 Strategies to Help Students Who Throw Temper Tantrums

Are you looking for strategies to help students who throw temper tantrums? If so, keep reading. 1. Assess the situations in which the learner throws temper tantrums. Based on these observations, determine ways to prevent situations from stimulating the learner to throw temper tantrums. 2. Attempt several groupings to ascertain...
Fatherly

What Parents Need To Know About Authoritative Parenting

Parenting styles are less about how you identify and more about how parents actually interact with and influence the development and outcomes of their kids. Although some parents associate themselves with media-propagated terms like free range and tiger parenting, in reality, there are only four parenting styles backed by psychology: Authoritarian parenting, authoritative parenting, permissive parenting, and neglectful parenting. And of those four, only authoritative parenting appears to result in consistently good outcomes for kids.
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com

When Dogs Play, People Relax, and Social Barriers Break Down

Watching and understanding dogs at play is educational for learning about what they're feeling and why they want to have fun. Watching dogs play makes people smile, breaks down social barriers, and helps strangers connect. Observing play and figuring out what dogs are doing when they bite, wrestle, and zoom...

