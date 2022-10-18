Read full article on original website
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
The Story Behind the Unsolved Mysteries ‘Mystery at Mile Marker 45′ New Jersey Death
More than seven years later, there's a new surge of hope for the parents of an 18-year-old who feel their daughter's death should never have been ruled a suicide. They've doubled the reward for solid information related to the tragedy, as the Netflix reboot of "Unsolved Mysteries" takes on the case in an episode that premieres Tuesday.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Small Costal Maine Town Hides Millions in Lost Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park
The new horror movie Smile wins for most clever marketing ever!. At three Major League Baseball games on Friday, actors appeared in the stands with spooky, unwavering smiles. The viral promo even extended to Good Morning America, where a creepily smiling person could be spotted in the window behind Hoda Kotb.
The Creepy Dolls Left at Baby Head Cemetery in Central Texas
I've always enjoyed learning the history of Texas, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg, Texas,...
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
Curious Onlookers Are Causing a Problem at Northern New Jersey ‘Watcher’ House
A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood in northern New Jersey. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller...
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
‘Halloween’s Michael Myers Makes Surprise Appearance in Zillow Home Listing
Halloween's famous slasher Michael Myers seems to have left Haddonfield, Ill., and is now haunting a home for sale in Weare, N.H. As seen in images shared on Zillow Gone Wild, Myers can be spotted hilariously haunting the rooms of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. In some images, Myers can be...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Famed Ghost Hunter Has Fascinating Original Artwork – See it Now
What can you say about Ed and Lorraine Warren and their ghost hunting ability that hasn't already been said? Not a lot, that is for sure, but here is one very interesting fact about the specter-summoning couple is that Ed was an artist and not a bad one at all.
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
