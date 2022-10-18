So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO