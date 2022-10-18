Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
A Missing Texas Teen Was Found in Nebraska. Police Found His Dead Mother in Trunk of His Car
Authorities say that Michelle Roenz was found dead in the trunk of a car driven by her 17-year-old son, Tyler A Texas teenager has been arrested after authorities say they found him driving through Nebraska with his mother's body in the trunk of his car. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his 49-year-old mother Michelle Roenz were reported missing on Thursday. According to documents obtained by ABC-13, Tyler's father contacted police after he found blood and a human tooth in the garage of their home in Humble, Texas. Tyler's father then followed a trail...
Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say
A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
Popculture
'Outlaw' Country Singer Arrested on Drug Charges
Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a "hidden" compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics, according to police. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020. (Update Oct. 18: Vine's family has disputed the police findings, and the singer is currently crowdfunding for his legal fees around the case.)
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
Man Says He Burned Two Kids Alive to Expose Celebrity Human Trafficking and Cloning Ring
Warning: This story contains graphic details of a horrific crime.A California man who allegedly admitted to deliberately burning two young children alive told investigators that he did so in order to expose a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, authorities said.Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, also said that he did not regret the killings. His attorneys are now preparing an insanity defense against the charges, which could carry the death penalty.In May, 5-month-old Calyx Hurtado and Cataleya Hurtado, 18 months, died when their uncle set fire to their home in west central Fresno. Firefighters responding to the scene found the...
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Kids as young as 9 are in therapy and having nightmares after witnessing two cops storm a funeral and suddenly shoot down a relative, a West Virginia family alleges
One family member told Insider she's been having nightmares, and if she sits still for long enough, she begins to hear people screaming in her head.
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old
A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them
Jacob Patrick Chrones and his wife, Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, have both been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence A Texas couple was killed last month — and authorities now say that the woman's son and his wife are responsible for their deaths. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16 after he failed to show up to work. As police began their investigation, they learned that his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing. According to CBS-19, authorities determined that their absence and lack...
Tragic details revealed as ‘underdeveloped’ dead newborn is found face down in creek with umbilical cord still attached
A DEAD "underdeveloped" newborn has been found lying face down in a creek, police say. The child's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached at the time of the horror discovery, according to officials. Tuesday, the Catoosa County Sherrif's office said in a news release that an "underdeveloped" Georgia infant...
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
The happiest man on death row
Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Ultimate Unexplained
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.https://ultimateunexplained.com/
Comments / 4