Washington County, OR

WGAU

Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon

The 2002 closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store serving Rockwood was a blow to the Gresham neighborhood, leaving a hole in its center and one less option for groceries. The next hit came in 2015, when a merger between the Albertsons and Safeway brands resulted in the closure of a Safeway store nearby. That left an Albertsons store as the last chain supermarket in the area.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program

NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
PORTLAND, OR
discoverourcoast.com

The haunted Columbia River

As a resident of the Astoria area, I’m fascinated by the area’s history and culture, teaching classes on the Graveyard of the Pacific at Clatsop Community College and leading history and haunted tours of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. In my book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” released...
ASTORIA, OR
huroninsider.com

Police locate 33-year-old woman in Washington

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department announced Thursday that they have located 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. Terlizzi was reported missing earlier this week under “unusual circumstances.”. According to police, Terlizzi is in good health and is being cared for in Vancouver, Washington. Police say that they would like...
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
KGW

Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR

