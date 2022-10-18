Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon
The 2002 closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store serving Rockwood was a blow to the Gresham neighborhood, leaving a hole in its center and one less option for groceries. The next hit came in 2015, when a merger between the Albertsons and Safeway brands resulted in the closure of a Safeway store nearby. That left an Albertsons store as the last chain supermarket in the area.
Apple begins work on new, more durable façade for downtown Portland store
Apple has started work on a major overhaul of its downtown Portland store, with a new design that appears more resistant to vandalism. But people familiar with the company’s plans say work won’t be done until sometime after the holidays. Apple’s downtown store has been obscured by imposing...
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
philomathnews.com
NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program
NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
Air quality advisory extended to Monday, more Oregon counties added
ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.
discoverourcoast.com
The haunted Columbia River
As a resident of the Astoria area, I’m fascinated by the area’s history and culture, teaching classes on the Graveyard of the Pacific at Clatsop Community College and leading history and haunted tours of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. In my book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” released...
huroninsider.com
Police locate 33-year-old woman in Washington
SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department announced Thursday that they have located 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. Terlizzi was reported missing earlier this week under “unusual circumstances.”. According to police, Terlizzi is in good health and is being cared for in Vancouver, Washington. Police say that they would like...
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
OHSU shares new hospital-level at-home care program
As Oregon hospitals continue to struggle with high demand and high capacity, OHSU is offering an alternative option as a possible solution.
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Comments / 2