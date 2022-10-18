Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
nddist.com
Turtle & Hughes Releases Second Annual ESG Report
LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's largest independent electrical and industrial distribution companies and a recognized leader in integrated supply, on Wednesday published its second annual ESG (environmental, social, governance) report. In preparation for Turtle's 100th anniversary in January 2023, this year's report reflects on...
nddist.com
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
This episode focuses on a vulnerability within the industrial sector that is essentially a product of progress. The enhanced data sharing capabilities and operational efficiencies that have been realized in establishing an estimated 20 billion device connections in manufacturing enterprises around the globe have come at a price for some.
nddist.com
Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'
AUSTIN, Texas — Zilliant on Thursday announced Quick Start for Agreement Management, which enables the deployment of Zilliant Deal Manager in as few as four weeks. Zilliant customers realize faster time to value and benefit from proactive management of customer price agreements, which are often undermanaged and an inadvertent source of margin loss. Many B2B companies transact 50% or more of their revenue on customer price agreements. These agreements are often stored in ERP systems or on spreadsheets, creating significant administrative hurdles when price updates are required, especially in times of inflation and cost volatility. The undermanagement of agreements results in significant lost margin over time.
nddist.com
MSC Reports 14% Full-Year Sales Increase; Earnings Up More than 50%
MSC Industrial Supply Company reported higher sales and sharply increased earnings in its 2022 fiscal year results announced Thursday. The Long Island-based metalworking and MRO distributor said its net sales totaled $3.69 billion in the 12-month window ending Sept. 3, a nearly 14% increase from the $3.24 billion sold in the previous fiscal year. Income from operations was up more than 55% over that span, while both net income and diluted earnings per share increased more than 56%. The company’s operating margin for the year climbed from 9.3% to 12.7%.
nddist.com
Motion Reports Higher Q3 Sales, Raises Outlook
Motion reported Thursday that its sales and profits saw dramatic increases in its latest fiscal quarter. The results prompted the industrial distribution giant to raise its full-year outlook heading into the final three months of the year. Motion, the industrial parts division of Genuine Parts Company, said its third-quarter sales...
Comments / 0