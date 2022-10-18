AUSTIN, Texas — Zilliant on Thursday announced Quick Start for Agreement Management, which enables the deployment of Zilliant Deal Manager in as few as four weeks. Zilliant customers realize faster time to value and benefit from proactive management of customer price agreements, which are often undermanaged and an inadvertent source of margin loss. Many B2B companies transact 50% or more of their revenue on customer price agreements. These agreements are often stored in ERP systems or on spreadsheets, creating significant administrative hurdles when price updates are required, especially in times of inflation and cost volatility. The undermanagement of agreements results in significant lost margin over time.

