ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 7

Related
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Craig Aaron Yeates

Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022. Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
TAFT, CA
KGET 17

1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2021 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy