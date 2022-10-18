Since its invention was made public in 2013, sugar 3D printing has wowed onlookers with the ability to create intricate, geometrically complex, full-color objects that taste as sweet as they look. However, the technology has been on a bumpy ride, getting acquired by 3D Systems that same year, then quietly put on the back burner until it was picked up again by U.S. bakery ingredient manufacturer Brill Inc. Now, just as Brill experiences its own corporate journey, the sugar 3D printing technology has landed back in the hands of its inventor, Kyle von Hasseln.

