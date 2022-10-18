Read full article on original website
ChemChina’s KraussMaffei Launches Two Industrial Polymer 3D Printers
Now that chemical giants like BASF have firmly established themselves in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, injection molding original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finally getting the message. While Germany’s Arburg has been at work in 3D printing for some time, competitor KraussMaffei has now introduced two industrial polymer 3D printers at the K Show.
NAMIC Global AM Summit Drives Singapore’s Unique 3D Printing Opportunities
The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) 3D printing conference in Singapore kicked off with a full two-day program that represents NAMIC’s first in-person conference in two years. Ahead of the event, a group of several hundred people sat in the conference hall all very happy to see each other again.
New for 2022 Ultimate Guide to Digital Light Processing 3D Printing
Within the complex field of 3D printing technologies, Digital Light Processing (DLP) is easily one of the most simple, mature, and popular methods available for polymer parts manufacturing. DLP, harnesses the power of light from a projector to cure photosensitive liquid resins into parts layer by layer, one quick flash at a time. A 3D printing process that’s been used since 1999, DLP was invented as a significant speed advancement over stereolithography, or SLA, which cures photosensitive resin with UV light from a laser beam, drawing parts out individually one layer at a time. More than 20 years later, DLP is one of the more mature processes in the field of 3D printing.
Metal 3D Printing at IMTS 2022 with 6K Additive, AddUp, Fabrisonic, Formalloy, & Xact Metal
There was so much to do and see at IMTS in Chicago this year, with nine specific pavilions on topics like controls and CAD-CAM, quality assurance, metal removal, additive manufacturing, and more. I tried to optimize my time on the show floor by stopping at as many booths as I could for quick visits.
Sugar 3D Printing Gets New Lease on Life via Currant 3D
Since its invention was made public in 2013, sugar 3D printing has wowed onlookers with the ability to create intricate, geometrically complex, full-color objects that taste as sweet as they look. However, the technology has been on a bumpy ride, getting acquired by 3D Systems that same year, then quietly put on the back burner until it was picked up again by U.S. bakery ingredient manufacturer Brill Inc. Now, just as Brill experiences its own corporate journey, the sugar 3D printing technology has landed back in the hands of its inventor, Kyle von Hasseln.
New Induction Nozzles Could Improve 3D Printing Quality and Reliability
“Along with the nozzle, the hotend is the part of the 3D printer which has the highest impact on printing quality. Conventional resist-heated nozzles often do not maintain a constant temperature during extrusion because of the slow heat transfer. This, in turn, leads to speed limitations and oozing. That’s why we developed the Plasmics INo Trident – to be able to solve all these issues,” says Konrad Schreiner, CEO of Plasmics.
Meet the Financiers of AM Investment Strategies 2022
AM Investment Strategies 2022 is just around the corner. On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel will host the world’s only free event that brings together the leaders of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. Over the course of two panels and three hours, attendees will have a chance to listen to 3D printing CEOs, analysts, investment bankers, and a venture capital director discuss the financial state of the industry.
