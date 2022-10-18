Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patrick Beverley Jokes That Paul George Should've Been Ejected on Opening Night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley had jokes for LA Clippers star Paul George
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Final Huddle: UC Beats SMU 29-27 in Sloppy Road Outing
UC is still undefeated in the AAC but it wasn't easy.
Clemson Win Similar to 2018 Bout With Syracuse
With a win Saturday, the Tigers extended their streak to 14 games, the highest in the nation. To do so, they beat out a tough Orange team in familiar fashion.
Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says
NEW YORK — (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. “If he’s back here next year, he’s our captain. He’s the next captain,” Cortes said Saturday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”
