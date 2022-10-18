Read full article on original website
ChemChina’s KraussMaffei Launches Two Industrial Polymer 3D Printers
Now that chemical giants like BASF have firmly established themselves in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, injection molding original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finally getting the message. While Germany’s Arburg has been at work in 3D printing for some time, competitor KraussMaffei has now introduced two industrial polymer 3D printers at the K Show.
New for 2022 Ultimate Guide to Digital Light Processing 3D Printing
Within the complex field of 3D printing technologies, Digital Light Processing (DLP) is easily one of the most simple, mature, and popular methods available for polymer parts manufacturing. DLP, harnesses the power of light from a projector to cure photosensitive liquid resins into parts layer by layer, one quick flash at a time. A 3D printing process that’s been used since 1999, DLP was invented as a significant speed advancement over stereolithography, or SLA, which cures photosensitive resin with UV light from a laser beam, drawing parts out individually one layer at a time. More than 20 years later, DLP is one of the more mature processes in the field of 3D printing.
Metal 3D Printing at IMTS 2022 with 6K Additive, AddUp, Fabrisonic, Formalloy, & Xact Metal
There was so much to do and see at IMTS in Chicago this year, with nine specific pavilions on topics like controls and CAD-CAM, quality assurance, metal removal, additive manufacturing, and more. I tried to optimize my time on the show floor by stopping at as many booths as I could for quick visits.
3D Printing News Briefs, October 22, 2022: Sustainability, Batteries, & More
We start with a metal AM sustainability report in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then a new 3D printing process that offers novel energy storage design options. The Navy Price Fighters developed an AM cost and time model, and BOFA is partnering with Addifab for portable fume filtration technology. Finally, Ogle Motors created a one-third scale model of the Ariya concept car for Nissan.
Farsoon Announced Cold Metal Fusion 3D Printing Strategy in Joining New Alliance
Last week, Farsoon Technologies announced that the company had released three new large-platform machines, all of which build upon the company’s successful FS621M laser powder bed fusion (PBF) system for metal additive manufacturing (AM). Yesterday, Farsoon announced that it has joined the AM/sintering industry association, ColdMetalFusion Alliance, an organization which was started this year by the originator of cold metal fusion (CMF) AM, Germany’s Headmade Materials.
Desktop Health’s SmileGuard Dental 3D Printing Resin Receives Full FDA 510(k) Clearance
Desktop Health, a business within the Desktop Metal umbrella, has recently announced that its SmileGuard light-curable biocompatible resin has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The company will now begin selling the resin to dentist offices across the United States and could dramatically cut the time it takes patients to get the necessary dental and orthodontic equipment by 3D printing it rather than traditional manufacturing it.
NAMIC Global AM Summit Drives Singapore’s Unique 3D Printing Opportunities
The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) 3D printing conference in Singapore kicked off with a full two-day program that represents NAMIC’s first in-person conference in two years. Ahead of the event, a group of several hundred people sat in the conference hall all very happy to see each other again.
White House Awards $2.8B to 3D Printing & Advanced Manufacturing EV Battery Projects
In the Biden administration’s latest show of support for additive manufacturing (AM) and advanced manufacturing, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced the first round of grants for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Awarded to 20 companies and totaling $2.8 billion, the funds will go towards mining, manufacturing, and recycling projects that are worth over $9 billion, and span six different segments of the EV battery supply chain.
