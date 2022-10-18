Read full article on original website
healio.com
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
healio.com
FDA advisers recommend withdrawing preterm birth drug from market
Makena initially became available in 2011 following an accelerated approval from the FDA and is currently the only drug on the U.S. market indicated for use by people who have a history of spontaneous preterm birth. An FDA advisory committee recommended removing Makena from the market in late 2019. Recommendations...
mobihealthnews.com
Sinaptica Therapeutics obtains FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Alzheimer's treatment
Cambridge-based Sinaptica Therapeutics, a company providing electromagnetic treatment for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced its receipt of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-invasive SinaptiStim - AD System, designed to treat cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer's patients. SinaptiStim uses neurostimulation and brain wave monitoring technologies with an AI-personalization engine...
WTOP
Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots after surgery, study finds
A landmark study finds that aspirin works just as well as the blood thinner heparin at preventing blood clots in patients who have surgery for broken bones. This could change the standard of care for these types of patients in the future. For example, patients who need surgery for fractures are usually given heparin to prevent blood clots for weeks after surgery, and the medicine needs to be injected.
tctmd.com
US Claims Data Point to Better Survival With Impella vs IABP in High-Risk PCI
In the latest observational study to address Impella’s role—this time using a large US claims database—patients who received the percutaneous left ventricular assist device (PVAD) during high-risk PCI saw better survival as well as less MI and cardiogenic shock than did patients supported by an intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP).
U.S. FDA Grants 510(k) Clearance for Impella Low Profile Sheath
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) for its Impella Low Profile Sheath. Compared to the existing 14 French (Fr) sheath used for placement of Impella CP, the new sheath maintains the same inner diameter, but reduces the outer diameter by nearly 2 Fr. As a result of its smaller size and other technological advancements, the Low Profile Sheath will facilitate easier Impella insertion and removal, reduce procedural steps and help improve outcomes.
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
Abiomed Successfully Completes All Impella Post-Approval Studies for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock, Post-Cardiotomy Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and closed the post-approval study reports related to the pre-market approvals (PMA) for Impella heart pumps. The FDA’s action is another affirmation that Impella heart pumps are safe and effective for cardiogenic shock, high-risk PCI, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, cardiogenic shock in the setting of myocarditis or cardiomyopathy, and right heart failure.
3DPrint.com
On-Demand Manufacturing Platform Fictiv Launches 3D Visualization Tool for Injection Molding
As the Biden administration’s recently released National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing signals, the scale-up of 3D printing will be critical not just for the sector itself, but for the entire range of technologies comprising the future of industrialization. Especially in the early phases of that scale-up, the ability to combine 3D printing applications with other techniques will be just as significant as its standalone capabilities, in determining the technology’s success.
raps.org
FDA issues final guidance on AML drug development, two oncology draft guidances
The US Food and Drug Administration has published a final guidance and two draft guidances that detail its thinking on developing certain types of new cancer drugs. The guidances are meant to provide advice to sponsors on developing drugs to treat acute amyloid leukemia (AML), reporting certain clinical trial adverse events and developing tissue-agnostic cancer drugs.
massdevice.com
FDA approves expanded label for heart pacing from Medtronic
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced that it received expanded FDA approval for a cardiac lead that taps into the heart’s natural electrical system. This process is commonly referred to as “conduction system pacing,” according to Medtronic. It gives patients needed therapy while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, like cardiomyopathy.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to TT-101 for Advanced HCC
TTI-101, an oral, small molecule, STAT3 inhibitor, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to TTI-101 as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc.1.
MedCity News
FDA authorizes Novavax’s Covid-19 booster, a first for a protein-based vaccine
Those of you who, for various reasons, have yet to get a Covid-19 booster shot now have an option that’s not a messenger RNA vaccine. The FDA on Wednesday authorized Novavax’s vaccine as a first booster shot. The regulatory decision covers those 18 and older who don’t have...
POLITICO
FDA makes its case against Makena
MAKENA ADVISORY COMMITTEE KICKS OFF — The FDA convened a two-and-a-half day advisory committee meeting Monday by stating in no uncertain terms that Makena, an injectable drug marketed as lowering the risk of preterm birth in people who have previously gone into early labor, is ineffective and should be pulled from the market.
3DPrint.com
ChemChina’s KraussMaffei Launches Two Industrial Polymer 3D Printers
Now that chemical giants like BASF have firmly established themselves in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, injection molding original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finally getting the message. While Germany’s Arburg has been at work in 3D printing for some time, competitor KraussMaffei has now introduced two industrial polymer 3D printers at the K Show.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Lucid Debuts OTC Hearing Aids as New FDA Rules Go Into Effect
Lucid Hearing is offering its over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to consumers in more than 450 Sam's Club locations nationwide starting today. An August ruling finalized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opens up a market for OTC hearing devices, a long-awaited industry event for which Lucid Hearing has been preparing for years.
neurologylive.com
FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen
In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
