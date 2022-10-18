ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Record, Oct. 21, 2022

For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent honors, presentations and publications include the following:. Honors. José-Luis Riera, vice president for student life, and Nicole Long, assistant vice president of student experience and belonging, have been selected...
Global engineering

For the first time since early 2020, University of Delaware engineering students flew across the Atlantic Ocean to get hands-on experience with some of the most impactful engineering challenges around the world. From Bolivia to Malawi to South Africa, students learned what it takes to not only solve problems, but...
